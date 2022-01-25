Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, January 24, 2022, in the 1300 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

At approximately 1:51 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects and a vehicle were captured by nearby cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.