Submit Release
News Search

There were 894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,625 in the last 365 days.

Vietnam exports large volumes of dragon fruit to Australia

VIETNAM, January 25 -  

Vietnamese dragon fruit being sold at Đại Phát Supermarket in Melbourne, Australia. — Photo Việt Nam Trade Office in Australia

HCM CITY — Vietnamese exporters have shipped exported nearly 30 tonnes of dragon fruit to Australia in recent weeks at a price of VNĐ200,000 (US$8.7) per kilogramme, according to the Việt Nam Trade Office in Australia.

They will consign another 14 tonnes next week.

Vietnamese dragon fruit not only meets top global safety standards but is also highly popular with Australian consumers, the agency said.

Many customers providing feedback to Australia's largest supermarket chain, Woolworths, rate frozen dragon fruit from Việt Nam as ‘five star.’

HOA Australia Pty Ltd said dragon fruit is a strategic product it distributes in coastal cities, and there are times when supply could not meet demand.

Coles and MCQ supermarket chains sell fresh Vietnamese dragon fruit all year round.

Australian importers said they concur with the strategy proposed by the office of targeting young people to promote the fruit.

In 2021 dragon fruit exports to Australia grew by more than 14 per cent despite the transportation difficulties posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year Việt Nam's agricultural exports to the market grew by more than 28 per cent. — VNS

You just read:

Vietnam exports large volumes of dragon fruit to Australia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.