Hải Phòng grants investment licenses to five projects

VIETNAM, January 25 -

Representatives of investors receive investment licenses. VNS Photo

HẢI PHÒNG — The Hải Phòng Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) on Monday granted investment licences to five projects in industrial parks, including three foreign-invested projects worth US$140 million and two domestic ones valued at over VNĐ2 trillion ($86.9 million).

They include an electronic production centre by Hong Kong-based Chilisin Electronics (Vietnam) Ltd Co at VSIP Hải Phòng which it adjusted the total investment capital up from $96.5 million to $170.2 million, and $35 million ECPVN Hải Phòng 1 logistics centre by Singapore’s Emergent Vietnam Logistics Development Pte Ltd at DEEP C2B industrial park.

Three projects in the non-tariff zone and Nam Đình Vũ Industrial Park (zone 1) include a $32 million logistics service centre for e-commerce activities by Hong Kong-based JD Future Explore V Ltd Co. This is the second project of JD Property in Việt Nam, a subsidiary of JD.Com Group, and the first in the North. Other two projects are VNĐ1.45 trillion steel sheet factory by Việt Pháp Steel Sheet JSC and VNĐ600 billion SPC plastic flooring product manufacturing factory by Hải Phát New Materials JSC.

HEZA Director Lê Trung Kiên said HEZA will always stand side by side with investors during project implementation, tackle their difficulties to soon put projects into operation.

He affirmed that attracting foreign investment is one of the basic measures to develop local economy based on the pillars of hi-tech industry, seaports-logistics, tourism-trade.

Last year, industrial and economic zones drew 81 foreign-invested projects with new and additional capital of $2.96 billion, two share purchases worth $2.2 billion by foreign investors. The total foreign investment hit $5.2 billion, marking a 3.4-fold rise year-on-year, or 206 per cent of the target.

This year, Hải Phòng strives to lure $2.5-3 billion in FDI. — VNS