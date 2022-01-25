Oil and Gas EPC Market; Saipem Secures an EPC Contract from Qatargas Worth USD 1.7 Billion for Developing the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Project: Fortune Business Insights™

Companies Profiled in the Oil & Gas EPC Market Are: Petrofac, Larsen & Toubro, SNC-Lavalin, Wood, McDermott, Saipem, NPCC, Worley Parsons, KBR, TechnipFMC, Galfar, Mott Macdonald, JGC Corporation, CCC, Jacobs, Dodsal Group, Bechtel, CPECC, Lamprell, Aker and OIEC.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oil and Gas EPC Market size was USD 46.60 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 49.58 billion 2022 to USD 80.77 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.2% during the 2022-2029 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, “Oil and Gas EPC Market, 2021-2029.” Factors, such as increasing utilization of hydrocarbons and increasing shares of oil & gas, are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, factors, such as rising oil & gas exploration activities, will increase the footprint of the market.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/oil-gas-epc-market-100930

List of Key Players Present in the Market

Petrofac (U.K.)

Wood (U.K.)

Larsen & Toubro (India)

McDermott (U.S.)

Saipem (Italy)

NPCC (UAE)

WorleyParsons (Australia)

TechnipFMC (U.K.)

KBR (U.S.)

Lamprell (UAE)

Aker (Norway)

Subsea7 (U.K.)

Fluor Corporation (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation -

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 7.2 % 2029 Value Projection USD 80.77 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 46.60 Billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 240 Segments covered Contract Type; End-User; Application; Growth Drivers Industrialization and Rapid Urbanization to Bolster Growth.

Growing Oil and Gas Trade Leading to Construction of New Pipelines to Augment Growth



Pitfalls & Challenges Increasing Renewable Energy Usage Poses a Threat to Market Growth





COVID-19 Impact

Faltering in Supply Chains to Impact Market in a Negative Manner during Pandemic

The spread of COVID-19 pandemic had a severe effect on the oil & gas EPC sector in terms of supply & production. Dominant players in the market had to shut down their business practices or keep them operational at 50% due to the newly restricted lockdown and social distancing measures. Also, excessive demand and low supply rendered the market towards a negative impact. Transportation delays and disruption in raw material pricing further accelerated the market decline.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/oil-gas-epc-market-100930

Segments

Contract Type End-User, Application, and Region are studied for the Market

By contract type, the market is divided into fabrication & equipment, construction & installation, management services, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is broken into upstream, midstream, and downstream.

With respect to application, the market is branched into onshore and offshore.

In terms of geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The study highlights a global perspective in order to offer a better and analytical overview to our readers. Additionally, the report study also provides invaluable insights towards regional and local markets in terms of segments and subsegments. The latest industry trends and opportunities surrounding the market are also mentioned in the study. Drivers & restraints that are expected to affect the market are noted and analyzed.

Drivers & Restraints

Rapid Urbanization & Increasing Industrialization to Augment Growth

Rising demand from economically rich sectors such as automobile, aviation, manufacturing, and construction along with increasing utilization of hydrocarbons is expected to increase the Oil and Gas EPC Market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, extensive population growth has given rise to rising demand for power. Expanding transportation sector along with increasing trade activities will increase the footprint of the market.

However, rising usage of renewable energy resources will limit the growth of the market during the forecast period. Also, electrification of automobiles will further cause hinderances to the market.

Regional Insights

Middle East & Africa to Witness Significant Growth due to Developing Infrastructure

Rising Foreign Direct Investment (FDIs) along with the growing industrial landscape in the region is expected to boost the Oil and Gas EPC Market share during the advent of the forecast period. Also, increasing the extraction of oil from Saudi Arabia and improving political conditions are expected to increase the footprint of the market.

Asia Pacific will hold a significant share of the market due to rising investments in oil & gas and coal. Also, rising offshore activities in the region and an increasing number of prominent players are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast duration.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/oil-gas-epc-market-100930

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Players to Grab Market Share due to Rising Product Range and Increasing EPC Contracts

This sector is shattered into many fragments with many small and medium businesses occupying their fair share of products. EPC providers are often trying to cater to the rising demand for services owing to the rising demand for oil & gas reserves. For example, in November 2021, ADNOC granted Saipem EPC projects worth USD 1.4 billion for the Dalma Gas Development Project. The Dalma field is considered to be Ghasha Concession which is the world’s largest offshore sour gas development in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Factors such as growing power demands and increasing greenfield and brownfield development activities will further increase the footprint of the market.

Industry Development

November 2021: Saipem secured a contract an EPC contract from Qatargas worth USD 1.7 billion for developing the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Project. This contract is expected to hold EPC activities for offshore facilities such as platforms, supporting and connecting structures, subsea cables, and anticorrosion internally cladded pipelines.

Quick Buy – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100930

Table Of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Oil and Gas EPC Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Oil and Gas EPC Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Upstream Midstream Downstream Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Contract Type Fabrication & Equipment Construction & Installation Management Services Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Onshore Offshore Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Oil and Gas EPC Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Upstream Midstream Downstream Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Contract Type Fabrication & Equipment Construction & Installation Management Services Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Onshore Offshore Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country United States Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Upstream Midstream Downstream



TOC Continued…!

Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/oil-gas-epc-market-100930

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Hydraulic Workover Unit Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service (Workover, Snubbing), By Capacity (Below 150 Tonnes, 151-200 Tonnes, Above 200 Tonnes), By Installation (Skid-Mounted, Trailer-Mounted), By Application (Onshore, Offshore) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Oil Storage Terminal Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Strategic Reserve and Commercial Reserve), By Tank Type (Fixed Roof, Floating Roof, Bullet Tank, and Spherical Tank), By Product (Diesel, Petrol, Aviation Fuel, Crude Oil, Kerosene, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Service Type (Energy Supply Service, Operation & Maintenance, and Optimization & Efficiency Service), By End-User (Industrial and Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Hydraulic Fracturing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Well Type (Horizontal and Vertical), By Technology (Plug & Perf and Sliding Sleeve), By Application (Onshore and Offshore), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Carbon Capture and Sequestration Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By End-Use (Enhanced Oil Recovery {EOR} and Dedicated Storage & Treatment), By Capture Source (Chemicals, Natural Gas Processing, Power Generation, Fertilizers Production, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights