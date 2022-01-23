Submit Release
News Search

There were 895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,626 in the last 365 days.

President of Uzbekistan to take part in Central Asia – China Online Summit

UZBEKISTAN, January 23 - On January 25, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will take part in Central Asia – China Online Summit on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

In accordance with the agenda of the event to be held at the initiative of the President of China Xi Jinping, the results of 30 years of cooperation between Central Asian countries and China will be summed up, issues of further development of multifaceted relations will be considered and promising areas of practical cooperation will be identified.

Following the summit, it is planned to adopt a Joint Statement.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

President of Uzbekistan to take part in Central Asia – China Online Summit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.