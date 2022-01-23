President of Uzbekistan to take part in Central Asia – China Online Summit

UZBEKISTAN, January 23 - On January 25, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will take part in Central Asia – China Online Summit on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

In accordance with the agenda of the event to be held at the initiative of the President of China Xi Jinping, the results of 30 years of cooperation between Central Asian countries and China will be summed up, issues of further development of multifaceted relations will be considered and promising areas of practical cooperation will be identified.

Following the summit, it is planned to adopt a Joint Statement.

Source: UzA