A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Dondi Eaton, #151113

The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. to consider the possible parole of Dondi Eaton, #151113. The hearing will be conducted via video through Microsoft Teams and can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Those planning to access the hearing must call 517-335-1736 no later than February 8, 2022 to confirm attendance.

Dondi Eaton is serving four Life sentences for the crimes of Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree (three counts) and Robbery Armed. Dondi Eaton was sentenced on September 12, 1977 out of Wayne County.

Anthony E. O. King, Member of the Michigan Parole Board, will conduct the hearing under the provisions of the Lifer Law, MCLA 791.234.

When logging into the hearing, your video must be turned off and audio muted to eliminate distraction during the hearing.

Please be advised that recordings, photography or screenshots of the proceeding are prohibited.