Submit Release
News Search

There were 895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,626 in the last 365 days.

SB468 in Sen: Senate Substitute Amendment 2 offered by Senator Ballweg - 2022-01-24

WISCONSIN, January 24 - An Act to renumber 79.04 (5) (a) 1. to 5. and 79.04 (5) (b) 1. to 5.; to amend 66.0602 (3) (n) 1., 66.0602 (3) (n) 2., 79.04 (5) (a) (intro) and 79.04 (5) (b) (intro); and to create 79.005 (1h), 79.04 (5) (a) 1m. (intro.), 79.04 (5) (a) 2m., 79.04 (5) (b) 1m. (intro.), 79.04 (5) (b) 2m. and 79.04 (8) of the statutes; Relating to: changing the phase-out of utility aid payments for decommissioned power plants. (FE)

Status: S - Available for Scheduling

Important Actions (newest first)

/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb468

You just read:

SB468 in Sen: Senate Substitute Amendment 2 offered by Senator Ballweg - 2022-01-24

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.