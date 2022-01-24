SB468 in Sen: Senate Substitute Amendment 2 offered by Senator Ballweg - 2022-01-24

WISCONSIN, January 24 - An Act to renumber 79.04 (5) (a) 1. to 5. and 79.04 (5) (b) 1. to 5.; to amend 66.0602 (3) (n) 1., 66.0602 (3) (n) 2., 79.04 (5) (a) (intro) and 79.04 (5) (b) (intro); and to create 79.005 (1h), 79.04 (5) (a) 1m. (intro.), 79.04 (5) (a) 2m., 79.04 (5) (b) 1m. (intro.), 79.04 (5) (b) 2m. and 79.04 (8) of the statutes; Relating to: changing the phase-out of utility aid payments for decommissioned power plants. (FE)