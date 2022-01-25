Low Trauma/Skin-friendly Adhesives Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor 2030

provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations from 2017 to 2023.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in use of wound care dressings, drug delivery devices, and wearable medical devices among consumers is the primary factor that drives the growth of the low trauma/skin-friendly adhesives market growth. Increase in application areas, surge in home healthcare demand, and rise in healthcare outsourcing trend further supplement the market growth.

However, fluctuating prices of raw materials, such as silicone, and stringent government regulation associated with formulation of these adhesives hinder the market growth. Surge in demand for these adhesives from emerging economies due to rise in population, increase in consumer awareness about benefits of utilizing skin friendly adhesives, and growth in disposable incomes is expected provide potential growth opportunities for market expansion.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Adhesives Research Inc.

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Bluestar Silicones France SAS

• Dow Corning Corporation

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Lohmann Group

• Nitto Denko Corporation

• Scapa Group Plc

• Tesa Group

• The 3M Company

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations from 2017 to 2023 of the global low trauma/skin-friendly adhesives market to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

• An in-depth analysis of current research & clinical developments within the market is provided with key dynamic factors.

• Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

The report segments the low trauma/skin-friendly adhesives market on the basis of chemistry, application, and geography. Based on chemistry, the market is categorized into silicone based, acrylics based, and others. According to application, it is classified into advanced wound care, adhesive bandages, wearable sensors & therapy systems, diagnostic monitoring, reservoir transdermal drug delivery systems, protective patch overlays, and others (microneedle systems, dermatological testing, and iontophoretic systems). Geographical breakdown of the market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

