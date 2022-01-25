Asia-Pacific Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Big Pharma Players and Analysis of Therapy Related Initiatives

Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the period of 2015-2020.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inflammation is a nonspecific immune defense mechanism of the body triggered due to injuries, bacterial or viral infections or any damage to the internal or external organs. When this inflammation persists for longer duration it can lead to chronic diseases such as atherosclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis, to name few. Currently, reduction of inflammation particularly in chronic diseases is the widely accepted therapeutic approach adopted by physicians.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Companies have been adopting strategies such as collaborations, indication expansions and product launches as their key strategies to overcome the patent expiry issues of existing drugs and to gain additional market share. The key companies profiled in this report are Pfizer, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & CO., Inc. Novartis AG, F. Hoffman La Roche AG, Eli Lily and Company, AstraZeneca PLC and Amgen, Inc.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• China is expected to take over Japan by 2018 in the Asia Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market

• India anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is projected to account for around 13% share in the Asia-Pacific market by 2020

• China and India would govern around half of the Asia-Pacific NSAID market by 2020

• Japan accounted for around 1/3rd share in the anti-inflammatory biologics market in 2014, highest among all

• Arthritis indication was the major revenue-generating segment in the APAC anti-inflammatory indication market in 2014

• Psoriasis indication is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7%, fastest among all indications

Japan is the leading market for patented as well as biologic drugs. However, government in Japan is now focusing on establishment of effective generic drugs. On the other hand, China is projected to emerge as the new market leader in the Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market by 2020 due to rapidly developing economy, growing healthcare expenditure and huge patient base. In India, the launch of biosimilars and constantly improving per capita healthcare spending would be the key factors facilitating the growth of anti-inflammatory therapeutics market.

