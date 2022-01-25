Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor

Rise in prevalence of autoimmune diseases and chronic respiratory conditions, advent of new drugs growth of the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The anti-inflammatory biologics segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyses the segments including nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and corticosteroids.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Abbvie, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Merck & CO., Inc., La Roche AG, F. Hoffman, AstraZeneca PLC, Eli Lily and Company, and Amgen.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/286

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market, as Covid-19 infection causes severe anti-inflammatory pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, multiple organ failure, and acute lung injury.

• The Covid-19 infection increased the investment in R&D for the treatment of inflammation in patients. Moreover, several clinical trials are underway to alleviate such inflammation in Covid-19 patients.

Rise in prevalence of autoimmune diseases and chronic respiratory conditions, advent of new drugs, and surge in adoption rate of anti-inflammatory drugs drive the growth of the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market. However, side effects of anti-inflammatory drugs and patent expiration hinder the market growth. On the contrary, development of biosimilars for existing drugs is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/286

On the basis of indication, the Psoriasis segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. However, the arthritis segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the market.

The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anti-inflammatory-therapeutics-market

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

STD Reimbursement Scenario Market

Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC Market

𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.