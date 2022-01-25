Updated Suspects and a Vehicle Sought in a Carjacking Offense: 5200 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, January 13, 2022, in the 5200 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 6:50 pm, the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle while the victim was putting air into his vehicle’s tire at the listed location. The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/3taUvsnXt8A

Anyone who can identify these individuals and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###