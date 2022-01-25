USC Alumni David Duel Endows Scholarship Program to Brings Jewish Alums and Students Together
“Duel Fellows” — In Partnership With USC Chabad — Will Serve as a Model for Nationwide Expansion Across Campuses to Deepen Engagement Within Jewish Community
Duel Fellows will create & foster interactions that can lead to opportunities for thousands of students!”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An initiative launched by USC alumnus David Duel will see the Jewish campus community connect with prominent alumni of the university in a student-led program. “Duel Fellows” will bring renowned USC grads to campus each month to speak and engage with current students. Directed by Chabad’s Rabbi Dov Wagner, the initiative includes a $100,000 scholarship endowment, whose recipients will reach out to alumni and coordinate monthly events for current students to engage with those who came before them and have gone on to do great things.
The initiative is named for its founder and sponsor, entrepreneur and USC alumnus David Duel and his wife Ilana. Duel, who has featured in Forbes 30 Under 30, felt that his engagement with Chabad USC, where he had the opportunity to connect with alumni at events they hosted, became a major driver of his success in life. Now he will pass those opportunities on to future USC students through this initiative.
“Just as interacting with Rabbi Dov and with prominent alumni from our college affected my life in a very positive way, Duel Fellows will create and foster interactions that can lead to opportunities for thousands of students,” said David Duel. “The initiative will create a network of students who will grow together, and will also lead to deeper alumni engagement with the university and its Jewish community.”
David Duel also has a grand vision for this project and sees the initiative as one that will lead millions of dollars of funds raised to build a far more expansive network of similar programs universities across the country. “The idea is to create a model that many of the other Chabad on Campus branches will be able to copy. We’ve created a template that others can use,” said Duel. “This is something that can lead to thousands of opportunities for connection; thousands of touchpoints. Multiply that by the hundreds of Chabad houses on campus, and you have the potential for hundreds of thousands of touchpoints.”
Wagner sees the project as an opportunity to broaden the resources that Jewish students are able to access and to deepen connections that can blossom into lifelong relationships. “Our mission at USC Chabad is to create a home away from home for Jewish students and to be there for them with any resources they need,” said Wagner. “Duel Fellows will enrich the lives of USC Jewish students and provide priceless opportunities for personal and professional growth.”
ABOUT DUEL FELLOWS:
Duel Fellows is an initiative that seeks to bring together Jewish USC alumni and current students for opportunities to learn from each other, deepen their connection with the Jewish community, and gain opportunities for personal and professional advancement. Founded by entrepreneur David Duel, the initiative is directed by Chabad of USC and is coordinated by USC students.
ABOUT USC CHABAD:
Chabad Jewish Student Center at USC is dedicated to providing a supportive and inspiring “home away from home” for all Jewish students at USC. For more information, visit ChabadUSC.com.
