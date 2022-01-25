Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook by Size, Share, Future Growth

Rise in genetic testing, development in treatment for chronic diseases growth of the stem cell umbilical cord blood market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The private cord blood banks segment contributed to nearly half of the global stem cell umbilical cord blood market revenue in 2019 and is expected to dominate by the end of 2027, owing to the technological advancements done at the storage facilities, increasing clinical applications for stem cells, and rising awareness regarding the use of umbilical cord blood stem cell and its applications in various diseases. The hybrid cord blood banks segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 17.1% during the study period.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Cord Blood America

• Americord Registry

• Cordvida

• Cryo-Cell International

• Cordlife Group Limited

• Medipost

• Global Cord Blood Corporation

Based on application, the regenerative medicine segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global stem cell umbilical cord blood market share in 2019 and is projected to lead the trail till 2027. This is because regenerative medicines in organ transplant eliminate the use of immune-suppressing drugs and anti-inflammatory treatment that are required to treat artificial organ, bone and tissues. Simultaneously, the transplant medicine segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 16.6% throughout the forecast period. The fact that the transplant medicines and stem cells are used in combination, as these are the complementary sources of treatment for replacing and matching damaged organs drives the segment growth.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• The outbreak of COVID-19 led to postponement of a number of medical procedures. Also, the first phase of the lockdown put off many healthcare companies from investing in the research and commercialization of cord blood stem cell therapies.

• However, government bodies across the world are now coming up with relaxations on the existing dictums and with this drift in place, the global stem cell umbilical cord blood market has already started recouping its stance.

