Public Hearing Scheduled for the Eisenhower Drive Extension Project in Adams and York Counties

​HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 8, in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and the United States Army Corp of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, will host a Public Hearing on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES), 5865 Hanover Road, Hanover, PA 17331, on the Environmental Assessment and Draft Individual Section 4(f) Evaluation documents for the Eisenhower Drive Extension Project in Adams and York counties. Doors open at 5 PM and the Public Hearing begins at 6 PM.

The Public Hearing is part of the National Environmental Protection Act environmental process with the purpose of receiving formal public testimony on the project’s Environmental Assessment and Draft Individual Section 4(f) Evaluation documents. The hearing is scheduled to occur within the 45-day public review and comment period for the Environmental Assessment and Draft Individual Section 4(f) Evaluation documents, which began Monday, January 24, 2022 and continues through Thursday March 10, 2022.

There are three options available for presenting testimony at the hearing:

1. Public testimony will be taken in the main auditorium before the hearing audience with a stenographer. Individuals giving public testimony are encouraged to register ahead of time at www.eisenhowerdriveextension.com, or by calling Rose Riese with Johnson, Mirmiran, & Thompson, Inc., at (717) 741-6262. At the hearing, registrants will be called upon to speak in the order they were registered.

2. Individuals can give their testimony privately in a separate hearing room with a stenographer between 6 and 8 p.m. without prior registration.

3. Written testimony can be brought to the hearing, completed at the hearing and deposited in a comment box at the hearing, submitted via the project website, or mailed to Johnson, Mirmiran, & Thompson, Inc., 220 St. Charles Way, Suite 200, York, PA 17402, Attn: Neil Beach. The public may provide comments until 5:00 PM on March 10, 2022.

Individuals presenting public or private oral testimony will be allowed up to five minutes each to deliver remarks. All testimony received at the hearing, oral and written; and written comments received throughout the 45-day public comment period will become a part of the official project record.

The documents will continue to be available for public review during the full review and comment period. The public may view the documents on the project website or in paper copy format at the following locations:

Federal Highway Administration

228 Walnut Street,

Room 508

Harrisburg, PA 17101

(717) 221-3461

By Appointment Only

PennDOT Engineering District 8-0

2140 Herr Street

Harrisburg, PA 17103

(717) 787-6653

By Appointment Only

Conewago Township

541 Oxford Avenue

Hanover, PA 17331

(717) 637-0411

Hanover Borough

44 Fredrick Street

Hanover, PA 17331

(717) 637-3877

Penn Township

20 Wayne Avenue

Hanover, PA 17331

(717) 632-7366

Oxford Township

780 Hanover Street

New Oxford, PA 17350

(717) 624-4544

Mount Pleasant Township

1035 Beck Road

Gettysburg, PA 17325

(717) 624-8049

Union Township

255 Pine Grove Road

Hanover, PA 17331

(717) 359-7811

Guthrie Memorial Library

2 Library Place

Hanover, PA 17331

(717) 632-5183

Adams County Planning Commission

670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 100

Gettysburg, PA 17325

(717) 337-9824

York County Planning Commission

28 East Market Street

York, PA 17401

(717) 771-9870

By Appointment Only

Copies of the Environmental Assessment and Draft Individual Section 4(f) Evaluation documents will also be available for viewing at the Public Hearing. Representatives from PennDOT, FHWA, USACE, and the consultant project team will also be in attendance.

The public hearing location is compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. Any person requiring additional information or special assistance to participate in the hearing should contact Ben Singer, PennDOT Project Manager at (717) 787-6690 by no later than 4 p.m. on Monday February 21, 2022, to coordinate arrangements.

The Preferred Alternative for the Eisenhower Drive Extension Project is presented on the project website and in the Environmental Assessment. All environmental studies have been completed and are presented in the Environmental Assessment and Draft Individual Section 4(f) Evaluation documents. It is important to receive public feedback at this stage of the project to formally document a thorough evaluation of the preferred alternative and potential impacts, and the opportunity for timely public engagement in the process. The public is encouraged to review the documents and provide written comments over the course of the comment period and/or testimony at the public hearing.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

