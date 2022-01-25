APX Platform Founder and Co-CEO Terri Ross to Present Workshop at The Medical Spa Show 2022 in Las Vegas

The APX Platform Team

BEVERLY HILLS , CALIFORNIA , USA , January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APX Founder and Co-CEO Terri Ross, Practice Management Consultant and Sales Trainer for the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa), will present a workshop at The Medical Spa Show 2022. The Medical Spa Show takes place in Las Vegas January 27-30th and is the premier conference and tradeshow for non-surgical medical aesthetics. The APX Platform team will also be exhibiting at Booth #500 at the show.

Terri Ross and the APX Platform team have spent the past 15+ years transforming aesthetic practices of all sizes, and scaling revenue significantly based upon their proven sales and leadership background and data-driven methods. Terri will present a can’t miss workshop: "Consultations that Convert & the 2 KPIs You Must Know to Increase Profitability" at 1:05pm on 1/29/2022. This 1.5-hour workshop will take a deep-dive into the exact same methods and strategies Terri has used for years to help aesthetic practices (big and small) learn the value of what it means to sell (educate) in aesthetics; convert more consults into booked appointments; increase the lifetime value of each new patient; and most importantly learn the Top 2 KPIs that will exponentially grow your practice. ⠀

Terri Ross began her partnership with AmSpa in 2019 and serves as a Platinum Vendor for society members. In 2021, Terri introduced APX Platform, a revolutionary business intelligence platform that accelerates practice growth for aesthetic businesses through on-demand training and education, financial calculator template algorithms, data benchmarking analytics, and LIVE virtual coaching and mentoring sessions with Terri and her team.

APX Platform will be exhibiting and providing demos at Booth #500 at the meeting. In addition, APX Platform will be giving away free practice assessments at the booth. AmSpa members and meeting attendees are eligible to receive a special savings on the APX Platform subscription.

To schedule a live demo of APX Platform please visit APXplatform.com. Or, if attending the show, please stop by Booth #500 to receive a practice assessment and demo of how APX Platform can help increase your practice operational efficiency and profitability.

###

About APX Platform

Founded in 2021 by renowned practice consultant Terri Ross, APX (Aesthetic Practice Accelerator) Platform is a business intelligence, employee education, training, and data analytics platform built on three pillars: Training, Analytics and Community. APX Platform combines the three into one easy-to-use, cloud solution that: optimizes employee productivity via on-demand Sales, Finance, and Operations training courses; translates EMR/Practice Management data into actionable KPIs via financial calculator templates and industry benchmarking; and provides ongoing business coaching and mentorship via live coaching sessions with Terri Ross and her team. Visit APXplatform.com to discover the missing link to increasing profitability of an aesthetic practice.



