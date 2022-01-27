Submit Release
News Search

There were 778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,675 in the last 365 days.

ROSSI CONSULTING GROUP RAISES FUNDS FOR COMPLETION OF RECAP INVESTMENT’S ECO BEACH RESORT IN PUNTA CHAME, PANAMA

PUNTA CHAME ECO BEACH RESORT

PUNTA CHAME ECO BEACH RESORT PANAMA

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rossi Consulting Group (R.C.G.) a corporate advisory firm in Toronto, Ontario, Canada today announced that it raised funds necessary to complete the construction of the Punta Chame Eco Beach Resort, in Punta Chame, Panama (the “Project”).

The construction of the 122 Unit beach front condominium development was about 50% completed when work was interrupted by the Covid-19 Pandemic. With over 82% of the condominium units sold and 47% of the deposits in hand, Recap Investments required a strategic alliance to capitalize a re-commencement of construction.

Enter Rossi Consulting Group. Renato Fellin who is not only President of R.C.G., but also a purchaser of the condominium Units in Punta Chame, was motivated to see the project through to its conclusion. With considerable experience in the North American marketplace, R.C.G. took its abilities in raising capital for embattled corporations and restructuring them for success to the Panamanian Isthmus in an effort to complete the Project. Following a year of effort, the perseverance came to fruition with the successful commitment of funds for the completion of the Punta Chame Eco Beach Resort. Through the use of Performance and Completion Bonds for added security and as a precondition to the loan, R.C.G. was able to provide the necessary security to fund the development.

Purchasers of the individual condominium units will be pleased to learn that they will be contacted by representatives of R.C.G. and will be informed of the progress of the Punta Chame Eco Beach Resort. Subject only to the legal due diligence and execution of documents from all the willing participants in this transaction, the Punta Chame Eco Beach Resort will soon be a reality once again.

RENATO FELLIN
ROSSI CONSULTING GROUP
+1 416-522-3525
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

ROSSI CONSULTING GROUP RAISES FUNDS FOR COMPLETION OF RECAP INVESTMENT’S ECO BEACH RESORT IN PUNTA CHAME, PANAMA

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.