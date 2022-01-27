ROSSI CONSULTING GROUP RAISES FUNDS FOR COMPLETION OF RECAP INVESTMENT’S ECO BEACH RESORT IN PUNTA CHAME, PANAMA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rossi Consulting Group (R.C.G.) a corporate advisory firm in Toronto, Ontario, Canada today announced that it raised funds necessary to complete the construction of the Punta Chame Eco Beach Resort, in Punta Chame, Panama (the “Project”).
The construction of the 122 Unit beach front condominium development was about 50% completed when work was interrupted by the Covid-19 Pandemic. With over 82% of the condominium units sold and 47% of the deposits in hand, Recap Investments required a strategic alliance to capitalize a re-commencement of construction.
Enter Rossi Consulting Group. Renato Fellin who is not only President of R.C.G., but also a purchaser of the condominium Units in Punta Chame, was motivated to see the project through to its conclusion. With considerable experience in the North American marketplace, R.C.G. took its abilities in raising capital for embattled corporations and restructuring them for success to the Panamanian Isthmus in an effort to complete the Project. Following a year of effort, the perseverance came to fruition with the successful commitment of funds for the completion of the Punta Chame Eco Beach Resort. Through the use of Performance and Completion Bonds for added security and as a precondition to the loan, R.C.G. was able to provide the necessary security to fund the development.
Purchasers of the individual condominium units will be pleased to learn that they will be contacted by representatives of R.C.G. and will be informed of the progress of the Punta Chame Eco Beach Resort. Subject only to the legal due diligence and execution of documents from all the willing participants in this transaction, the Punta Chame Eco Beach Resort will soon be a reality once again.
RENATO FELLIN
The construction of the 122 Unit beach front condominium development was about 50% completed when work was interrupted by the Covid-19 Pandemic. With over 82% of the condominium units sold and 47% of the deposits in hand, Recap Investments required a strategic alliance to capitalize a re-commencement of construction.
Enter Rossi Consulting Group. Renato Fellin who is not only President of R.C.G., but also a purchaser of the condominium Units in Punta Chame, was motivated to see the project through to its conclusion. With considerable experience in the North American marketplace, R.C.G. took its abilities in raising capital for embattled corporations and restructuring them for success to the Panamanian Isthmus in an effort to complete the Project. Following a year of effort, the perseverance came to fruition with the successful commitment of funds for the completion of the Punta Chame Eco Beach Resort. Through the use of Performance and Completion Bonds for added security and as a precondition to the loan, R.C.G. was able to provide the necessary security to fund the development.
Purchasers of the individual condominium units will be pleased to learn that they will be contacted by representatives of R.C.G. and will be informed of the progress of the Punta Chame Eco Beach Resort. Subject only to the legal due diligence and execution of documents from all the willing participants in this transaction, the Punta Chame Eco Beach Resort will soon be a reality once again.
RENATO FELLIN
ROSSI CONSULTING GROUP
+1 416-522-3525
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook