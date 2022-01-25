Council Accepting Applications For Court of Appeals Opening in Middle Section

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments is now accepting applications for the Court of Appeals vacancy created by the decision of the Honorable Richard H. Dinkins not to file a declaration of candidacy for retention in the August 2022 election.

Any interested applicant must be a licensed attorney who is at least 30 years of age, a resident of the state for five years, and a resident of the Middle Tennessee Grand Division. Applicants must complete the designated application and submit it to the Administrative Office of the Courts by noon CST on February 3, 2022. The application is available on the judicial resources page of tncourts.gov, located here: http://tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee Executive Orders No. 87 (September 17, 2021) and Executive Order No. 95 (January 24, 2022), the Council will hold this hearing virtually via video conference using Zoom on February 14 and February 15, 2022. The hearing will be livestreamed for public viewing to: www.youtube.com/user/TNCourts.

Interested individuals may also attend the livestream in the Middle Section at the Administrative Office of the Courts located at 511 Union Street, Nashville City Center, Suite 600, Nashville, 37219 to watch and/or speak in opposition to any applicant. Visitors who want to attend the live stream hearing at the Administrative Office of the Courts must check-in with Nashville City Center building security for admission to the office.

Interested individuals who want to attend the hearing remotely via video conferencing to verbally address the Commission to express their opposition concerning an applicant must contact Ceesha Lofton at the Administrative Office of the Courts either by email at ceesha.lofton@tncourts.gov or by calling 615-741-2687 by 4:00 p.m. CST on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 so that the necessary electronic accommodations can be made for participation in the livestream.

If you require an accommodation or have special needs because of a disability, or if you have questions or need additional information, please contact Ceesha Lofton or Rachel Harmon at 615-741-2687.