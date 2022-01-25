PSD News Release: SHERIFF IMPERSONATORS, EXTORTION SCAM ALERT

HONOLULU – A recent Sheriff impersonator scam incident has prompted the Department of Public Safety (PSD) Sheriff Division to put out a warning. In recent days, two people have called the Sheriff Division to report that an individual contacted them via cell phone claiming to be a law enforcement officer. In both cases, the Sheriff impersonator stated they had an outstanding arrest warrant and instructed them to bring money to clear the warrant to the Sheriff Division booking station on Keawe Street. In at least one case, the impersonator used the fictitious name Lieutenant Robert G. Franklin.

The public is reminded that Sheriffs do not call, text or email people asking for personal information or to solicit payment electronically or by phone. Hawaii residents are also advised not to provide credit card numbers or other personal information to callers claiming to represent a law enforcement agency.

If you receive a call, text or email matching this scam please alert the Sheriff Division by calling 586-1352.

TIPS TO PROTECT YOURSELF:

Do not communicate with unsolicited e-mail or phone text senders.

Do not open e-mails, attachments or links sent by text from unknown individuals.

Never provide personal information of any sort via e-mail or text. Be aware that many e-mails requesting your personal information appear to be legitimate.

