Readout of Secretaries Cardona and Mayorkas's Meeting with HBCU Presidents on International Day of Education

WASHINGTON – Today, on International Day of Education, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas hosted a discussion with presidents of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) from across the nation to share information on grant programs, training resources, research opportunities, and other tools available to HBCUs to strengthen campus safety and security. The meeting was part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s ongoing commitment to ensure HBCUs have equitable access to the resources and support they need to effectively execute their critical missions.

“To do their best learning, students must be able to focus on their education without fear or distraction. Acts of intimidation against HBCUs can’t and won’t be tolerated,” said Secretary Cardona. “I am pleased Secretary Mayorkas and his team at the Department of Homeland Security are focused on partnerships with HBCU leaders to equip them with the tools to protect their campuses, students, and communities.”

“The Department of Homeland Security is eager to deepen our partnerships with HBCUs to protect students and faculty from an evolving range of threats, and to cultivate the next generation of remarkable talent, including by increasing access to careers in the federal government,” said Secretary Mayorkas. “I appreciated the opportunity to speak directly with more than 40 HBCU presidents who lead these tremendous institutions. Together, we will embrace the opportunities and address the challenges of our time.”

During today’s meeting, the Department of Homeland Security also provided a briefing on the evolving threat landscape, including potential impacts on colleges and universities. The Department of Homeland Security does not have information indicating any specific, credible threats to campus safety. Leaders from DHS’s Office of Strategy, Policy and Plans, the Office of Intelligence & Analysis, and the Office of Partnerships & Engagement, and the Department of Education’s Office of the Secretary participated in today’s engagement.