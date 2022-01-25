Submit Release
News Search

There were 844 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,573 in the last 365 days.

January 24, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Files Amicus in Support of Virginia Beach

Image of the Virginia AG Seal

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares Attorney General

202 North 9th Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 804-786-2071 FAX 804-786-1991 Virginia Relay Service 800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:   Victoria LaCivita (804) 588-2021  This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Richmond, VA – Attorney General Miyares files an amicus brief supporting Virginia Beach’s defense of its long-established electoral system.

 

“One of Virginia’s strengths is its diversity.  Assuming that all Hispanic, Asian, and Black voters in Virginia Beach breathe, think and live their lives the same way simply because they are all members of racial minority groups is a backwards way of thinking. We should celebrate and honor the diversity in Virginia Beach and in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and this ruling dismisses that,” said Attorney General Miyares.

 

Attorney General Miyares was the first Hispanic elected to the House of Delegates from Virginia Beach, the first Cuban-American elected to the Virginia General Assembly, and the first Hispanic elected to statewide office in the Commonwealth Virginia.

###

You just read:

January 24, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Files Amicus in Support of Virginia Beach

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.