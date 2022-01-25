January 24, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Files Amicus in Support of Virginia Beach

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares Attorney General 202 North 9th Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 804-786-2071 FAX 804-786-1991 Virginia Relay Service 800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact: Victoria LaCivita (804) 588-2021 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Richmond, VA – Attorney General Miyares files an amicus brief supporting Virginia Beach’s defense of its long-established electoral system.

“One of Virginia’s strengths is its diversity. Assuming that all Hispanic, Asian, and Black voters in Virginia Beach breathe, think and live their lives the same way simply because they are all members of racial minority groups is a backwards way of thinking. We should celebrate and honor the diversity in Virginia Beach and in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and this ruling dismisses that,” said Attorney General Miyares.

Attorney General Miyares was the first Hispanic elected to the House of Delegates from Virginia Beach, the first Cuban-American elected to the Virginia General Assembly, and the first Hispanic elected to statewide office in the Commonwealth Virginia.

