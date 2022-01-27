Oloid Adds Seasoned Sales Leader, Cameron Essalat, to its Executive Team

Cameron Essalat - VP Sales - Oloid

"I am excited to have Cameron on our team. Oloid has a very compelling and differentiated offering in the market. This is a perfect time for Cameron to come in and help scale our business." — Madhu Madhusudhanan, CTO, Oloid

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oloid , the creator of world’s first software-based physical access technology, today announced the appointment of Cameron Essalat to its executive team.With an experience spanning over almost two decades, Essalat joins Oloid as Vice-President of Sales and Customer Success to accelerate the rapid growth of Oloid’s physical identity and access management business. His responsibilities will encompass sales team leadership, accelerating Oloid’s revenue through expanding Oloid's presence in new verticals and geographies, scaling the go-to-market team, and contributing to the company’s business strategies.“We are thrilled to have Cameron as part of our team. With an impressive track record of building sales success and overachieving teams in highly competitive set ups, we are confident that Cameron will accelerate Oloid’s growth with his outstanding sales acumen, vision and vast experience.” says Mohit Garg, CEO & Co-founder at Oloid.Prior to Oloid, Cameron was VP Sales and Customer Success for Raydiant, which is an in-location experience management platform. An Economics graduate from Tufts University, Cameron started his career with Service Source. He later held senior positions at Juniper and New Relic. Cameron also served as Vice President of Sales of North America (West) for Catchpoint Systems and as the Director of Sales at AppDynamics, where he consistently exceeded revenue targets by up to 233%. He later became the VP Sales at MindTickle, a sales readiness platform that went on to become a unicorn.“I am very excited to join the Oloid team, which is redefining the access control management industry with its AI-powered technology and retrofit product offerings. In an industry that has been traditionally dominated by hardware-centric and complex access management systems, Oloid is well-positioned to provide a smart, secure and a lightweight alternative. There’s huge potential that can be unleashed with the right combination of product and go-to-market strategies.” said Cameron Essalat.Cameron joins Oloid’s rapidly expanding team as the company is experiencing exponential demand. A recent Oloid survey of more than 100 large employers revealed that 58% are ready to adopt mobile access but find the cost and installation experience of current solutions to be prohibitive. Oloid solves this challenge with a mobile access product that enables organizations to grant badgeless access to existing doors and turnstiles to hundreds and thousands of employees with the click of a button.“Cameron is an outstanding addition to the Oloid team, as he brings a wealth of experience of scaling Saas and hardware-light products in a wide range of industries,” said Anupam Rastogi, General Partner at Emergent Ventures and Board Member at Oloid. “As Oloid continues its rapid growth, Cameron’s sales leadership, and his strong background in building top performing sales teams will be instrumental for the company’s next phase of growth. We are thrilled to have him onboard!” stated Anupam Rastogi.About OloidOloid is a physical identity software provider committed to providing secure and privacy-forward authentication for the modern workplace. Oloid's vision is to upgrade antiquated technologies such as pin-pads, access badges and fingerprint readers, with a frictionless identity based single sign-on for all physical access and authentication needs in a workplace. Oloid offers Industry’s first multi-modal authentication software reader for enabling mobile and facial access for employees, contractors and visitors while coexisting with the existing locks, badge readers and access control systems. Oloid is also the proud sponsor of it "Go Green" initiative which encourages organizations to reduce plastic and electronic waste by switching to badgeless digital access. For more information visit www.oloid.ai and https://www.oloid.ai/go-green

