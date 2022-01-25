Submit Release
News Search

There were 875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,656 in the last 365 days.

With the song "Back Again", Reggae Artist "Tradition Man Wolo" Returns with a Very Powerful Message

Back Again by Tradition Man Wolo

Reggae artist Tradition Man Wolo, is back with a timely message with the lead single "Back Again" to his first full length studio album out early next month

UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ghanaian reggae artist Tradition Man Wolo, who stepped on the scene as a solo act after leaving the defunct reggae band Club Tradition many years ago, is now back with a timely message.

He is gearing up to release his first full length studio album early next month; but for now he would like to share the project’s lead single. It is a beautiful, but powerful reggae tune titled Back Again.

The song was inspired by recent events in the United States of America; this is as it relates to racial injustice and the real possibility that the reinstatement of Jim Crow laws are likely if the people do not consciously reject segregational politics. “Slavery days have come back again like a gun shot, in a different style,” sings Tradition Man Wolo.

Back Again was produced and mixed by Bobby Roy in Stockholm, Sweden. That said, Tradition Man‘s vocals were recorded at Undercaste Studios in Shoreline, Washington (America); while the mastering was done by Mike Caplan at Lion and Fox Studios, in Washington DC.

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Youtube

Listen on Apple

John Seli
TMW Music
akorlinukunya@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

With the song "Back Again", Reggae Artist "Tradition Man Wolo" Returns with a Very Powerful Message

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.