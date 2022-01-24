Submit Release
New Canadian Red Cross program offers a hand in friendship to lonely adults

CANADA, January 24 - The Canadian Red Cross Friendly Calls program helps Islanders who may be struggling with loneliness and isolation especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact of loneliness can cause health issues ranging from high blood pressure to a reduced quality of life and cognitive decline.

The program pairs a trained volunteer with an adult who may be feeling isolated from others because they are homebound, have limited social or family connections or would simply benefit from more social interaction. 

The Friendly Calls program offers regularly scheduled phone chats and will help connect clients with resources that are available to them in their communities. The provincial government is pleased to partner with the Canadian Red Cross on this program which is free and available to any adult who is feeling a need for connection.

To register for the program, or if interested in becoming a Friendly Call volunteer, visit Red Cross Friendly Calls or call 1-833-729-0144 Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Atlantic time.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, please visit: Canadian Red Cross.

Media contacts: 

Rebecca Gass Senior Communications Officer Department of Social Development and Housing rjgass@gov.pe.ca

Communications Director - Atlantic Region Canadian Red Cross  dan.bedell@redcross.ca  902-221-1086

