Now is the time for Island children to get vaccinated against COVID-19

CANADA, January 24 - Now is the right time for Island parents and guardians to make an appointment for their eligible children to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and reduce their child’s risk of severe illness if they come into contact with the virus.

“COVID-19 is circulating in communities across our province and the likelihood of our children coming into contact with the virus is greater than ever before. We know the vaccines work and are effective in protecting Islanders, including our children, from becoming seriously ill from the virus or worse. That is why I am asking all parents with children who are eligible, but are not yet vaccinated, to make an appointment for their first dose. It is important that as many children as possible are vaccinated before school re-opens. ” - Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison

Health PEI is offering dedicated clinics in communities across the province for children 5 to 11 years. Currently, there are still more than 200 available appointments at children’s vaccine clinics being offered across the province this week, including:

Tuesday, Jan 25

Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (Eastlink Centre), 10am – 6pm: 190 available appointments



Wednesday, Jan 26

Montague COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (14 Rosedale Road), 10am – 6pm: limited number of appointments still available



Thursday, Jan 27

Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (Eastlink Centre), 8am – 4pm: 36 available appointments

Souris COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (Souris Hospital), 10am – 6pm: 39 available appointments

Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (County Fair Mall), 10am – 6pm: limited number of appointments still available



Friday, Jan 28

Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (County Fair Mall), 10am – 6pm: limited number of appointments still available



“The best way for parents to protect themselves and their children is for every eligible member of their household to get vaccinated, and we have an incredible team of public health nurses and health care professionals ready to support Island families,” said Marion Dowling, Health PEI’s Chief of Nursing and Professional Practice. “We continue to make more appointments for children’s vaccinations available each week and can answer questions or address any concerns parents may have.”

Parents can book an appointment for their children at an upcoming vaccination clinic online at Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303. Parents can also call the toll-free booking line with questions or concerns. Appointments can also be booked for individuals 12 years of age and older at any partner pharmacy.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine for children, including frequently asked questions, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines for Children.

For more information about Prince Edward Island’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program, including vaccine facts and frequently asked questions, visit COVID-19 Vaccines.

Media Contacts: Samantha Hughes Health and Wellness shughes@gov.pe.ca (902) 316-1323

Everton McLean Health PEI emclean@gov.pe.ca (902) 213-1507