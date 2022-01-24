Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine appointments still available across PEI this week

CANADA, January 24 - Islanders who are eligible for their first, second or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to make an appointment to get vaccinated this week and take advantage of the nearly 1,400 openings still available at clinics across the province, including at dedicated children’s vaccine clinics.

There are nearly 360 available appointments at Health PEI-run COVID-19 vaccination clinics for individuals 12 years of age an older to get their first or second dose, and for individuals 18 and older to get their booster dose of the vaccine. There over 200 appointments available at dedicated children’s clinics for those 5 to 11 years of age. Approximately 1,000 appointments for booster doses (Moderna vaccine only) are still available at clinics for Islanders 30 years of age and older.

The following is a list of upcoming clinics with available appointments through this Friday, January 28:

Tuesday, January 25

Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Eastlink Centre (10am – 6pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – 190 appointments available

Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (8am – 4pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – limited number of appointments still available

Montague COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 14 Rosedale Road (10am – 8pm) Booster Dose Clinic for individuals 30 years of age and older (Moderna only) – 381 appointments available



Wednesday, January 26

Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Eastlink Centre (8am – 4pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – 100 appointment available

Montague COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 14 Rosedale Road (10am – 6pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – limited number of appointments still available

Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (8am – 4pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – 67 appointments available

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Sherwood Business Centre (7am – 6pm) Booster Dose Clinic for individuals 30 years of age and older (Moderna only) – 187 appointments available

Souris COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Souris Hospital (9am – 4pm) Booster Dose Clinic for individuals 30 years of age and older (Moderna only) – 75 appointments available



Thursday, January 27

Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Eastlink Centre (8am – 4pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – 36 appointments available

Souris COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Souris Hospital (10am – 6pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – 39 appointments available

Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (10am – 6pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – limited number of appointments still available

Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (10am – 6pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – 91 appointments available

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Sherwood Business Centre (7am – 6pm) Booster Dose Clinic for individuals 30 years of age and older (Moderna only) – 228 appointments available



Friday, January 28

Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (10am – 6pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – limited number of appointments available

Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (10am – 6pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – 88 appointments available

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Sherwood Business Centre (7am – 6pm) Booster Dose Clinic for individuals 30 years of age and older (Moderna only) – 134 appointments available



Islanders are reminded that it should be at least 8 weeks since their first dose before they get their second dose, and it must be at least 5 and a half months since their second dose before they can get their booster dose. A booster dose is currently recommended for individuals 18 years of age and older.

Islanders can book an appointment for themselves or for their child at an upcoming Health PEI or Canada Health Lab COVID-19 clinic online at Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303. Appointments can also be booked for individuals 12 years of age and older at any partner pharmacy.

Islanders who need to cancel or reschedule their appointment at a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic can do so through the online booking tool or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303, or by connecting with the pharmacy where they booked their appointment.

For more information about Prince Edward Island’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program, including vaccine facts and frequently asked questions, visit COVID-19 Vaccines

Media Contact: Everton McLean Health PEI emclean@gov.pe.ca (902) 213-1507