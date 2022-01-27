CCHR of Sacramento to Hold Open House in Honor of Holocaust Victims with Educational Program toward Preventing Genocide

Jim Van Hill, Director of CCHR Sacramento, will host an educational program aimed at helping prevent future genocides.

CCHR of Sacramento will an hold an open house to honor the victims of the Holocaust with an educational program aimed at helping prevent future genocide.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) of Sacramento will commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day with an Open House at the Church of Scientology on Friday, January 28th, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

The United Nations General Assembly had a two-fold purpose when it instituted the day of commemoration in 2005 -- to honor the six million Jews and millions of other Holocaust victims killed by the Nazis and to urge the development of educational programs to help prevent future genocides.

To further this purpose, Jim Van Hill, President of CCHR Sacramento, will discuss causes of the Holocaust as well as how to end those evils which continue to exist.

According to psychiatrist Dr. Peter Breggin, German psychiatrists laid much of the groundwork for the Holocaust in the 1930’s when they began to exterminate its psychiatric population, an action done without any involvement from Hitler. This was part of their euthanasia campaign to eliminate “life unworthy of life.” They developed the fake showers fed with poisonous gas, mass cremation and well organized transportation to death centers. In fact, the four top medical observers at the Nuremberg trials, agreed that the Holocaust might never have occurred without German psychiatrists demonstrating the feasibility of systematic, organized murder.[1]

Electroshock therapy (ECT) provides an example of one of the German psychiatrists’ horrendous practices that is still used today. An ECT “treatment” sends up to 460 volts of electricity[2] through the brain, inducing a grand mal seizure. As a point of reference, that amount of electricity is enough to power five stadium lights.

ECT’s introduction into Germany drew special interest from high-ranking officials of the Nazi regime. Researchers Lara Rzesbutzek and Sascha Lang in Medical History in 2017 wrote, “electroshock therapy [in the Third Reich] was not only introduced in psychiatric hospitals, asylums, and in the Auschwitz concentration camp in order to get patients back to work, it was also modified for ‘euthanasia’ murder.”[3]

When it looked like Germany might lose the war, German psychiatrists began describing ECT as a standard medical practice. They escaped prosecution at Nuremburg by effectively redefining torture as therapy and covering up their crimes. Not only was the Nazi’s use of electroshock never brought to justice, ECT is now a $5.4 billion industry with psychiatrists rationalizing its use as “standard medical practice.”

Yet research shows how destructive it truly is. At least one-third of patients who received ECT experienced permanent amnesia.[4] A safety study conducted by the FDA found significant risks of cognitive and memory dysfunction, brain damage, and death.”[5] In fact, based on a study of ECT deaths in Texas, it is estimated that about 70 people undergoing ECT in America may die every year. Texas also found that the suicide rate for patients after ECT was 13 times greater than the state suicide rate in one year.[6]

The UN Special Rapporteur even labeled involuntary ECT as “torture”[7] and in July 2018, the UN Human Rights Council report on “Mental health and human rights” called on governments to recognize that forced psychiatric treatment, including ECT, are “practices constituting torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment….”[8]

The late Dr. Thomas Szasz, professor of psychiatry and co-founder of CCHR, stated: “and if some doctors harm – torture rather than treat, murder the soul rather than minister to the body – that is, in part, because society, through the state, asks them, and pays them, to do so.

“We saw it happen in Nazi Germany, and we hanged many of the doctors. We see it happen in the Soviet Union, and we denounce the doctors with righteous indignation. But when will we see that the same things are happening in the so-called free societies? When will we recognize—and publicly identify—the medical criminals among us?”

For more information on what CCHR Sacramento is doing to help eradicate suppressive psychiatric abuses such as ECT, attend the Open House on January 28th at the Church of Scientology, 1007 6th Street, in downtown Sacramento. Event hours are 6:00 – 8:00 pm.

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights was co-founded by the church of Scientology and the late Dr. Thomas Szaz, Professor of Psychiatry Emeritus in 1969 to expose psychiatric violations of human rights and clean up the field of mental healing. Alerted to the brutality of psychiatric treatment by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard who wrote extensively about the abuses of psychiatric patients, CCHR today stands as a powerful voice of reason for those abused and their on-going advocacy for reforms. For more information log on to their website at: www.cchr.org/

