Smyrna Man Arrested, Charged in Death of Robertson County Deputy

SPRINGFIELD – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a Smyrna man in connection to the death of a deputy from the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

At the request of 19th District Attorney General Robert Nash, TBI agents began investigating the death of 22-year-old Savanna Puckett on Sunday evening, shortly after Puckett’s colleagues found her deceased, with a gunshot wound, after extinguishing a fire inside her home in the 5100 block of Highway 41 North in Springfield. During the investigation, agents developed information leading to James Jackson Conn (DOB 8-29-94), an acquaintance, as the person responsible for her death and the fire at her home.

Early Monday morning, TBI agents, Rutherford County deputies, and Smyrna Police officers arrived at Conn’s home on Odom Court to execute a search warrant, which led to a hours-long standoff. Later in the morning, SWAT officers from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office entered the home and arrested Conn without incident.

TBI agents have obtained warrants, charging Conn with one count of First-Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated Arson. This evening, authorities booked him into the Robertson County Jail, where, at the time of this release, he was being held without bond.

###