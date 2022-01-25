DOT News Release: UPDATE TO KALANIANAOLE AVENUE RECONSTRUCTION

HILO – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) updates the previous announcement of the start of the Kalanianaole Avenue Reconstruction – Kamehameha/Railroad Avenue to Kauhane Avenue. Due to contract and supply availability the new estimate for the start of construction will be April 2022. Adjusting the construction start date will also allow time to pursue a noise variance so that work can take place at night.

As mentioned in the Jan. 19 release, HDOT will repave Kalanianaole Avenue between the vicinity of Verna’s Drive In and Hawaii Gas but will address select areas with a temporary pavement overlay to allow for future underground utility and drainage work by the County of Hawaii Department of Public Works (DPW).

Details on the areas and materials are:

Between Kamehameha Avenue and Silva Street – Paving of the riding course with Hot Mix Asphalt (HMA).

Between Silva Street and Kauhane Avenue – Reconstruction with Polymer-Modified Asphalt.

Connection to Kuhio Street – Paving of the riding course with HMA.

Once the new construction schedule is set, a revised announcement will be posted to the HDOT website and sent via our GovDelivery distribution.

Questions on the Kalanianaole Avenue Reconstruction – Railroad Avenue to Kauhane Avenue can be sent to [email protected]

