eZ-Xpo to Host the World’s 1st Virtual Urban Farming Expo Network to Fight Food Inflation

Virtual Urban Farming Exhibit Hall with Personalization Virtual Urban Farming Network Virtual Exhibit Hall - Virtual Lobby Session Track

Technology can transform the future of the food value chain and solve today’s climate change crisis of food, water, and energy.

Every local urban farming entrepreneur and non-profit organization can easily and quickly connect and collaborate for unlimited joint venture opportunities locally, nationally, and worldwide.” — Matt Fok, CEO, and Founder of eZ-Xpo.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eZ-Xpo, the global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network, announced the world’s 1st Virtual Urban Farming Expo Network for all local and global stakeholders in partnership with Applied Sustainability Group, and all urban farming technology and community leaders.

According to the Market Reports World, the global Urban Farming market size is projected to reach US$ 21770 million by 2027, from US$ 18330 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2027. Based on the latest BBC economic news, soaring food costs and the energy bill crisis drove inflation to 5.4% in the 12 months to December, up from 5.1% the month before.

“With eZ-Xpo’s Virtual Collaborative Network, every local urban farming entrepreneur, non-profit organization, and game-changer technology can easily and quickly connect and collaborate live or on-demand engagement for unlimited joint venture opportunities and collaboration locally, regionally, nationally, and worldwide. Together we can reduce both food costs and energy costs,” said Matt Fok, CEO, and Founder of eZ-Xpo.

The Virtual Urban Farming Expo Network will include the following game-changing features and benefits: (1) Virtual Lobby Session Tracks with integration with Zoom and all webinars, live streaming, (2) Virtual Exhibit HallBreakout Rooms, and Forum for ongoing discussion before, during, and after the event, and match-making opportunities, (3) Chat (Group, Private, Video and AI-Chatbot), (4) Multiple Webinars or pre-recorded videos or live streaming by Session Tracks for live engagement, (5) Social Live - Facebook Live and YouTube Live, 6) Marketing Analytics for the best-qualified leads, (7) Private Expo Network Exchange to connect multiple virtual expos for maximum network effect and organic traffic.

The Urban Farming Virtual Conference and Expo will offer three major tracks, designed to support both start-ups, Urban Farming stakeholders:

• Urban Farming Technology Showcase - All urban farming technology game-changers can share their latest disruptive technologies in their Virtual Booth with Demo.

• Early Adopters and Non-Profit Leaders - All early adopters can showcase and share their experience with their urban farming projects through Virtual Auditorium or Virtual Booth.

Our special keynotes and speakers (both Live and On-Demand) are from The Green Bronx Machine, LA Urban Farms, New Age Provisions Farms, Cerca Cultivation, ATMOS Financial, Applied Sustainability Group, and eZ-Xpo.

Please register from this link -

https://ezxpo.biz/urbanfarmingnetwork/attendee_register

If you are interested in participating in our new Virtual Urban Farming Network, please contact Kim Ryle at kim@appliedsgroup.com, or Matt Fok at mfok@eZ-Xpo.com.

About Applied Sustainability Group

Applied Sustainability Group, with a team of seasoned business and sustainability veterans brings experience, knowledge and practical wisdom to accelerate profitable change. For businesses seeking improvements in the built or social environment, or on a project-specific basis, ASG has the skills and talent to deliver on your vision.

https://appliedsustainabilitygroup.com/

About eZ-Xpo

eZ-XPO delivers the World's 1st Virtual Collaborative Network transforming organizations' silos to productive events and network opportunities. eZ-Xpo is the Amazon of Network Collaboration for every industry and community empowering organizations to connect and collaborate for daily massive traffic and engagement.

eZ-Xpo reinvents the traditional trade show and leads generation industry, focusing on digital transformation for vertical industry network ecosystems connecting all partners and customers for daily collaboration and organic traffic.

eZ-Xpo has been operating in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, for over seven years. eZ-Xpo has deployed the world’s all-in-1 Virtual Expo Network, results-oriented virtual collaborative marketing solutions for different industry leaders and Associations such as Truist Corporate Bank, New York Life, Boeing, Raytheon, New England Hemophilia Association, Pfizer, CVS Specialty, Genentech, Bayer, HUD-Envision Centers, U.S. Transportation Security Administration, United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), U.S. Secret Service, and Military Sealift Command (MSC).

For more information on eZ-Xpo, please visit www.eZ-Xpo.com

Contact Information

eZ-Xpo

Matt Fok

Founder and CEO

Email: mfok@eZ-Xpo.com

Phone: 1-888-718-5333

How to Fight Climate Change & Food Crisis with Virtual Collaborative Network