Quantum Assurance International Announces New Promotion of James Reid as an Agency Deployment Leader
James Reid, Agency Deployment Leader at Quantum Assurance will be utilizing his passion and in-depth experience by helping launch Quantum independent agencies
I'm beyond excited to share my experience with start-up, scratch independent insurance agencies to help build their dream into a reality & I will work tirelessly to propel them towards their destiny.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas, Texas: Quantum Assurance International, Inc. is pleased to announce that James Reid has been promoted to Agency Deployment Leader. His new role in the Agency Deployment division is a perfect fit for his experience with startups in the insurance industry.
— James Reid, Agency Deployment Leader, Quantum Assurance
James started his career as a loan officer at the age of 19. He was young, hungry, and motivated and quickly transitioned to working for a national insurance agency as an insurance sales consultant. In this role he was able to work with clients from all over the country and develop team members to successfully meet their needs. This allowed him to not only understand insurance product but also to better understand the needs of the agency force and what it takes to succeed as a modern-day agent.
James left the captive insurance agency and helped launch the mega insurtech start-up Quantum Assurance International in Sept of 2019. He took on the role of Director of Operations for their large call center in Fredericksburg, VA. This position allowed him to use all of the experience he had gained from his previous roles - Hiring top talent, training novice agents into expert professionals, coaching for maximum results, and fostering relationships with key players in the industry. He grew Quantum’s Fredericksburg’s office into the powerhouse it is today with passion and trust in his management staff.
“My role in the Agency Deployment division is the perfect fit for my experience. It allows me to utilize my passions for helping others build success, scale and wealth. I am confident in my ability to understand the needs of a new agency owner as I have built a high-performing office from scratch.” says James Reid, Agency Deployment Leader, Quantum Assurance. “I understand the pitfalls because I’ve fallen in them. I understand the challenges because I have overcome them. I understand the processes because I’ve worked through them. I’m offering my successes, but most importantly my failures, so you don’t have to make them. I am beyond excited to share my experience with start-up, scratch independent insurance agencies to help build their dream into a reality and I will work tirelessly to propel them towards their destiny.”
“I’m super excited to be working alongside James in the Agency Deployment Department! James brings many years of proven sales and leadership experience to the team and will be a tremendous asset to the growth of Quantum’s Agency Deployment efforts. I know he will bring the same intensity, focus, and determination that he has always brought to any role he’s filled with Quantum! Welcome to the team, James!" - Tommy Couture, Director of Agency Deployment at Quantum Assurance.
About Quantum Assurance International, Inc.:
Quantum Assurance International is an independent insurance organization serving clients through their direct channel and agency force. We were founded on the belief that insurance should fit the needs of the modern client, and work to redefine what consumers expect from their insurance experience. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and insurtech solutions, we reduce friction for the client and help match them with premier choices from top-rated insurance carriers across the country. To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent, visit: www.QuantumAssurance.com
