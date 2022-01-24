Submit Release
Notice of Draft Facility-Wide Synthetic Minor Air Quality Permit Public Comment Period - United States Department of State, Harry S. Truman Building

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that United States Department of State has applied for an air quality permit pursuant to the requirements of Title 20 of the District of Columbia Municipal Regulations, Chapter 2 (20 DCMR Chapter 2) to continue operation of the following emission units at the facility located at 2201 C Street NW, Washington DC 20520:

Emission Units

Boilers

Emission Unit Name

Emission Unit ID

Manufacturer

Heat Input Capacity (MMBtu/hr)

Boiler 1

B1

Fulton

6.0

Boiler 2

B2

Fulton

6.0

Boiler 3

B3

Fulton

6.0

Boiler 4

B4

Fulton

6.0

Boiler 5

B5

Fulton

6.0

Boiler 6

B6

Fulton

6.0

Boiler 7

B7

Fulton

6.0

Boiler 8

B8

Fulton

6.0

Boiler 9

B9

Fulton

6.0

Generator Sets

Emission Unit ID

Emission Unit Location

Generator Output (kWe)

Engine Output (hp)

E-41-2

8th floor

350

568

E-41-3

Basement

750

1232

E-41-5

8th floor

350

568

E-41-6

2nd floor roof

450

765

E-41-8

2nd floor roof

1500

2328

E-41-9

2nd floor roof

1500

2328

E-41-10

2nd floor roof

1500

2668

E-41-11

2nd floor roof

1500

2668

E-41-12

2nd floor roof

150

237

E-41-15

8th floor

400

568

E-41-16

8th floor

750

1120

E-41-17

9th floor

1750

2561
             

Additionally, the facility includes the following miscellaneous activities that have the potential to emit oxides of nitrogen, and are therefore addressed by this application:

Item No.

Equipment

Manufacturer

Installation Year

Model No.

Serial No.

Capacity

Small Boilers

          

I1

B-06-01

Fulton

2012

VTG-3000DF

7892

3 MMBtu/hr

I2

B-06-02

Fulton

2012

VTG-3000DF

7894

3 MMBtu/hr

I3

B-06-03

Fulton

2012

VTG-3000DF

7891

3 MMBtu/hr

I4

B-06-04

Fulton

2012

VTG-3000DF

7889

3 MMBtu/hr

I5

B-06-05

Fulton

2012

VTG-2000DF

7883

2 MMBtu/hr

I6

B-06-06

Fulton

2012

VTG-2000DF

7885

2 MMBtu/hr

I7

B-06-07

Fulton

2012

VTG-2000DF

7880

2 MMBtu/hr

I8

B-06-08

Fulton

2012

ICX 30

PV756KK

1.2 MMBtu/hr

Hot Water Heaters

          

I9

HWH1

A. O. Smith

2014

BTH-500A 104

1415M000768

0.5 MMBtu/hr

I10

HWH2

A. O. Smith

2014

BTH-500A 104

1415M000766

0.5 MMBtu/hr

I11

HWH3

A. O. Smith

2014

BTH-500A 104

1415M000765

0.5 MMBtu/hr

I12

HWH4

A. O. Smith

2014

BTH-500A 104

1415M002657

0.5 MMBtu/hr

I13

HWH5

A. O. Smith

2014

BTH-500A 104

1415M002657

0.5 MMBtu/hr

I14

HWH6

A. O. Smith

2014

BTH-500A 104

1415M000760

0.5 MMBtu/hr

I15

HWH7

A. O. Smith

2014

BTH-500A 104

1415M000488

0.5 MMBtu/hr

I16

HWH8

A. O. Smith

2014

BTH-500A 104

1415M000489

0.5 MMBtu/hr

Other

            

I21

Miscellaneous natural gas fired kitchen equipment

NA

NA

NA

NA

5 MMBtu/hr (total)

The contact person for the facility is Mr. Nicholas Carros at (202)-736-4705 or [email protected]

The applicant has requested that limitations on the operation of the boilers and emergency generator sets be established in the permit pursuant to 20 DCMR § 200.6 to avoid the applicability of 20 DCMR § 300.1. Specifically, the applicant has requested 100 hour per year operational limitations for the twelve emergency generator sets (E-41-2, E-41-3, E-41-5, E-41-6, E-41-8, E-41-9, E-41-10, E-41-11, E-41-12, E-41-15, E-41-16, and E-41-17) and a limit on total natural gas consumption at the facility not to exceed 121.298 million standard cubic feet (MMSCF) per twelve-consecutive-month period.

Factoring in these operational limits, the following is an estimate of the overall potential emissions from the facility:

 

FACILITY-WIDE EMISSIONS SUMMARY [TONS PER YEAR]

Pollutants

Potential Emissions with 20 DCMR 200.6 Limits

Sulfur Dioxide (SO2)

0.24

Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx)

20.41

Particulate Matter (PM)

4.06

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)

1.18

Carbon Monoxide (CO)

6.02

With the operational limitations included in the draft permit, the United States Department of State facility has the potential to emit approximately 20.41 tons per year of oxides of nitrogen (NOx), which is below the District’s major source threshold of 25 tons per year of NOx. Similarly, all other pollutants’ potential emissions are below their respective major source thresholds. As such, the facility is properly classified as a synthetic minor source pursuant to 20 DCMR § 300.3(c) and can avoid the applicability of a permit pursuant to 20 DCMR § 300.1.

Description and Emission Information for Units Being Permitted for the First Time:

The following units are being permitted for the first time through this permitting action. After the table of units, the proposed emission limits are specified.

Emergency Generator Sets Powered by Compression Ignition Internal Combustion Engines (CI-ICE) not subject to New Source Performance Standards (NSPS): Nine (9) emergency standby generator sets powered by diesel-fired engines not subject to NSPS Subpart IIII, but subject to National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) Subpart ZZZZ as described in the following table:

Emission Unit ID

Emission Unit Location

Generator Output (kWe)

Engine Output (hp)

Install Date

E-41-2

8th floor

350

568

1999

E-41-3

Basement

750

1232

1987

E-41-5

8th floor

350

568

1999

E-41-6

2nd floor roof

450

765

2004

E-41-10

2nd floor roof

1500

2668

2004

E-41-11

2nd floor roof

1500

2668

2004

E-41-12

2nd floor roof

150

237

2001

E-41-15

8th floor

400

568

1999

E-41-16

8th floor

750

1120

2004

Emissions Limitations:

A.  Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from these generators, except that discharges not exceeding forty percent (40%) opacity (unaveraged) shall be permitted for two (2) minutes in any sixty (60) minute period and for an aggregate of twelve (12) minutes in any twenty-four hour (24 hr.) period during start-up, cleaning, adjustment of combustion controls, or malfunction of the equipment. [20 DCMR 606.1]

B.  An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

C.  Emissions of NOx from each of the generator sets shall not exceed the following:

i.    0.031 lb/hp-hr for the following engines less than 600 hp. [20 DCMR 200.6, 20 DCMR 200.7, and 20- DCMR 201]

Emission Unit ID

Emission Unit Location

Engine Output (hp)

E-41-2

8th floor

568

E-41-5

8th floor

568

E-41-12

2nd floor roof

237

E-41-15

8th floor

568

ii.   0.024 lb/hp-hr for the following engines more than 600 hp. [20 DCMR 200.6, 20 DCMR 200.7, and 20- DCMR 201]

Emission Unit ID

Emission Unit Location

Engine Output (hp)

E-41-3

Basement

1232

E-41-6

2nd floor roof

765

E-41-10

2nd floor roof

2668

E-41-11

2nd floor roof

2668

E-41-16

8th floor

1120

The Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) has reviewed the permit application and related documents and has made a preliminary determination that the applicant meets all applicable air quality requirements promulgated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the District. Therefore, draft permit No. 7305-SM has been prepared.

The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft permit are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747. Copies of the draft permit and related technical support memorandum are also availablein the attachments section below.

A public hearing on this permitting action will not be held unless DOEE has received a request for such a hearing within 30 days of the publication of this notice. Interested parties may also submit written comments on the permitting action. The written comments must include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final permit.

 

Comments on the draft permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

 

Stephen S. Ours   Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]

 

No comments or hearing requests submitted after February 28, 2022 will be accepted.

 

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747 or [email protected].

Notice of Draft Facility-Wide Synthetic Minor Air Quality Permit Public Comment Period - United States Department of State, Harry S. Truman Building

