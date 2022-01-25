The Up & Coming Artist Shaking Up The LA Entertainment Scene
Prepared For Success
As a artirt my primary goal is to make sure that my fans are aesthetically pleased along with my sound and working with the decision-makers within the entertainment industry.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After leaving the architecture world, Banks began working in radio as an on-air personality. This is where he got his first introduction to the entertainment industry and working with Hollywood’s top talent. Banks worked as a Brand and Business Development Manager within the entertainment industry. What makes Banks unique is his ability to leverage his Brand Management and Business Development skills simultaneously, providing his self with end-to-end solutions, first getting his brands developed, and then getting top-tier bookings. In addition to running his own consultancy, Banks is on the branding team for the Beverly Hills Institute of Fashion design. His experience with large scale clients has enabled him to gain insights into top industry standards, expectations, and aesthetic
— Banks 1433
“Facebook TV, Netflix, everyone is looking for a particular aesthetics to fill their entertainment roles, unfortunately, a lot of up-and-coming entertainers don’t
understand the nuances behind navigating these fields."
“I’ve developed a specialty in building brands from the ground up.”
About Banks 1433 The Hip Hop Architect
Although Banks loves designing architecture, the day-to-day workings as a draftsman didn’t fit his social and outgoing personality.
How Banks is utilizing his Brand Management and Business Development skills break into the Hollywood scene.
Banks is originally from Baltimore, Maryland but currently resides in Los Angeles,
California.
Banks has an architecture degree and prior to entering the entertainment industry.
How up-and-coming entertainer Banks is building his brand and
getting booked.
One Bank’s competitive advantage is his network. While working in radio, Banks began coordinating events for the different celebrities visiting the radio station. Since then, he’s developed a comprehensive rolodex of celebrities and decision-makers across the entertainment industry.
Part of building his network building strategy is based on participating in Hollywood’s largest events, Banks attends the Grammy’s, the Golden Globes, the Oscars, and more.
Banks’ skills include networking and pitching Ideas products and concepts to decision-makers.
“Oftentimes, what makes people extremely successful is their ability to leverage their network. Having skills is great, but it means very little without the opportunity to showcase them.”
“Your network determines your net worth.”
