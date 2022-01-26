The CJK Group Announces Acquisition of Sub-Four Capital, LLC’s eDiscovery Retreat Programs

The acquisition complements the growth of The CJK Group’s English-language review offerings to the US

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CJK Group, the preeminent review solution provider specializing in eDiscovery and temporary contract attorneys, has announced it has acquired the eDiscovery Retreat Programs from Sub-Four Capital, LLC. These Retreats provide small, intimate conferences where business executives, corporate legal departments, eDiscovery professionals, law firms, litigation support managers, and expert service providers meet to discuss various topics impacting their industry.

"The US eDiscovery Retreat program is complementary to our Asia Pacific conference series and the expansion of our English-language document review operation in the US," said Jonathan Hiroshi Rossi, Founder, The CJK Group. "We produce the largest Japan-based thought leadership conference series on eDiscovery and Compliance. Expanding upon Chris LaCour's 11-year track record engaging directly with thousands of the leading voices across the EDRM lifecycle, I'm excited to announce this synergistic addition.”

“eDiscovery work increasingly involves an international component and in the eyes of our clients, CJK was synonymous with high quality foreign language managed review,” continued Hiroshi Rossi. “We are well established as the thought leader in this space. The integration of a US eDiscovery retreat program solidifies The CJK Group's commitment to expanding our US eDiscovery services alongside a meaningful thought leadership framework."

The combined company’s global operations will continue to provide eDiscovery, thought leadership, English-language document review, foreign language document review, managed review, legal staffing, and project management.

The US based eDiscovery Retreat Programs offer the opportunity to continue promoting thought leadership, where hundreds of the leading voices regularly gather to discuss and network all things eDiscovery at the finest resorts in the country. As data volumes expand, it is inevitable that services and educational programming reflect this new normal. The specialization and breadth of The CJK Group’s Asia-Pacific focus fit nicely into the domestic content programming that Chris has built over the past decade. No one else in eDiscovery has this breadth of expertise and coverage.

To assist with the transition, Chris LaCour, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Sub-Four Capital, LLC, will handle eDiscovery Retreat Programs this year. His team will transition and fully integrate into the thought leadership programming of The CJK Group. The first major eDiscovery retreat is scheduled for May 2022 in California.

Listen to the Illumination Zone podcast interview with Jonathan Hiroshi Rossi and Chris LaCour on the EDRM Global Podcast Network.

About eDiscovery Retreat Programs

eDiscovery Retreat Programs are designed to help practitioners identify their needs and find solutions to those needs. The concept is simple – invite practitioners to discuss various topics and meet with vendors who specialize in providing solutions to those topics. Some of the topics discussed have included eDiscovery & Information Governance, Information Security, Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection, and Big Data & Advanced Analytics.

About The CJK Group

The CJK Group specializes in staffing, managing, and quality controlling large teams of bilingual attorneys in the review and categorization of multi-language documents. Operating review teams throughout the Asia-Pacific, The CJK Group also manages a US-based English-language review operation to complement the cross-border work of its bilingual attorney review teams. Our cross-disciplinary, multi-language teams are deployed in Asia and North America during the discovery phase of litigation, investigation, and transaction-based due diligence. www.TheCJKGroup.com