Dylan and Cole Sprouse Hair Stylist & TikTok Influencer Sean James Cuts to Top as 2022 Celebrity Hair & Make-Up Trender

Four-Time Nominated Make-up Artist Sean James Inspires New Vision in Sanitation

We’re big fans of you and your work.” — Voyage LA Magazine

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian Sean James works globally in magazines, film, and television as a celebrity hair stylist and make-up influencer trending over TikTok innovates safety in sanitation for 2022.

James clients include 2-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep, hit-television icon of "Friends" Matthew Perry and global empire influencer Paris Hilton; along with brands Kerastase, Rusk, and Redken Fhiheat. James previous campaigns include Danimals, Got Milk and American sitcom Suite life of Zack and Cody. James works on the cast of "The Walking Dead" for the after show "Talking Dead with Chris Hardwick" and NBC's hit game show "The Wall."

Starting fresh in 2022, James updates his trade with innovation to protect his clients from COVID-19 and contaminants by specializing in barber side sanitation. Studying in-depth examination through Milady Sanitation and Vidal Sassoon gained James a CSATF (Contract services Administration trust fund) with 706 union.

“I share my positive energy with new clients. I have also set aside an extra 15 minutes per client to allow for people’s schedules to not feel like they are being rushed. It has given me a new freedom,” explains Sean James, “My schedule has changed a little, I have reduced hours and I am in the salon from Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 4pm.”

James took the trend on TikTok by creating a style for Cole Sprouse (Suite Life of Zack and Cody). He blended a 20-year old Leonardo Dicaprio and former client Brad Pitt style combed back with white blonde instantly became a generation sensation.

James shares his insider tips, "The key to styling hair is a good blow-dryer. You can go to Fhiheat get the EPG global dryer or one that suites your budget best and find the one best suited to you. If you have fine hair spray, FHI heat Stylus hair cares “high altitude “at the roots and with you UNBRUSH from FHIheat lift at the roots and blow-dry back. Keep blow drying until you get the lift and direction you need work with whatever side your hair looks best on. Then with a fingernail of Bumble and bumbles Sumotech, grooming paste, or both depending on how thick your hair is. Spread evenly in your palms, now polish your hair with your palms until it’s spread evenly. Let it flop around and move it from side to side depending on your preference.”

Get your appointment with Sean James at Matthew Preece Salon 1122 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401 (Formally Fred Segal).

Beauty Launch Pad Interviews Sean James backstage with the @Midnight with Chris Hardwick Hair and Makeup Team