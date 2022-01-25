GRAND OPENING OF THE DAUGHTER OF THE KING INTERNATIONAL TELEVISION NETWORK: RED CARPET & RIBBON CUTTING EVENT
RIBBON CUTTING EVENT featuring Guests Panel and Live Interviews, Streaming Live on The Daughter of the King Television network as well as multiple channels.
— Angela Roberson CEO/Executive Prod.
Streaming Live on The Daughter of the King TV streaming network, Roko, Apple TV, YouTube and Facebook Live streaming platforms
Classy Sassy Par Tease/Productions is happy to announce an upcoming Red Carpet and Ribbon Cutting event for "The Daughter of The King International Network" Hosted by CEO/Founder Angela Roberson.
Date and Time of the Event: February 5, 2022, from 1 PM to 5 PM PST. Location: 1129 E. Dominguez Street Suite #D, Carson, CA 90746
CEO/Founder Angela Roberson decided to launch this type of platform as a new media network because she believes that in her own words, "By grace, I have been doing Tv for 9 years and I did PR for a Network for 2 years. I have always dreamed about having my own Television Network and this is the season that the door opened up for me, and I am walking in by faith". The Executive Producer of the network realizes that this is an amazing opportunity to broadcast around the globe, becoming all things so that she might win some. A wise man Wins souls!
About Prophetess Angela Roberson:
Angela Roberson is the founder of the non-profit, “Heart 2 Heart Ministries International Foundation" and has been in Ministry for 10 years. The organization coordinates community events such as giving to low- income families as well as blanket and hygiene kit donations to prisons, domestic violence homes as well as homeless shelters. She has been active in Ministry for a little over 10 years. Some of the people who inspire and mentor as well her include Bishop Noel Jones, Bishop Ernest Johnson Regina Martin, Juanita Bynum, Michelle Corral, Dr. Cindy Trim, Oprah Winfrey and Joseph Nassralla".She is also self-described as a daughter of the King, building in the kingdom of God to win souls globally.
