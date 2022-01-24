Submit Release
News Search

There were 836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,563 in the last 365 days.

THE WORLD’S MOST POPULAR BOARD GAME SET TO IMMORTALIZE KANSAS CITY LANDMARKS

Brooke Gorman/Top Trumps Sales Executive; Mr. Monopoly; Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas; Katie Hubbard/Top Trumps Sales Executive (white sweater)

Residents are encouraged to suggest what they want to fill their board

We want to ensure that the Kansas City MONOPOLY is an accurate portrayal of what locals love about their city, so we would love for everyone to get on board and send us their recommendations...”
— Katie Hubbard
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Fall of 2022, residents of Kansas City will be able to play the world’s most popular board game in a way that pays tribute to all things Kansas City.

From today until March 18th, fans can voice which locations they would like to see featured on the board via the official Kansas City MONOPOLY email at KansasCity@toptrumps.com.

The edition will see locally themed squares replace Boardwalk and Park Place from the original Atlantic City MONOPOLY board and include a customized ‘Community Chest’ and ‘Chance’ playing cards, making the entire game truly a Kansas City experience. A few squares will also be dedicated to some of the iconic and much-loved Kansas City landmarks.

Top Trumps manufacturers of the official Kansas City version of MONOPOLY under license from Hasbro, say the game will be on shelves starting after Halloween. Katie Hubbard, representative from Top Trumps said: “We want to ensure that the Kansas City MONOPOLY is an accurate portrayal of what locals love about their cities, so we would love for everyone to get on board and send us their recommendations of what they would like to see included. Anything and everything is up for consideration – The Kansas City Chiefs, 18th & Vine, The Scout, The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, we want to know what your favorite place is to go in Kansas City and have to be on the board – so please get involved!”

“This edition will be everything you love about the traditional board, adapted in a way that Kansas Citians will enjoy for generations to come. There will also be opportunities in the coming months for the community and individuals alike to get involved in the creation of this game, so stay tuned for more exciting details,” Hubbard added.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas joined the announcement and said he has always been a fan of the game and bringing Monopoly to the city speaks volumes.

“More than anything, it helps build civic pride…something that we are good at but you can never have enough. Coming off the last several years that we have had, in our city and our country, it’s nice to actually talk about games, talk about recreation and have the opportunity to be linked with this amazing global brand. Mr. Monopoly you are a special presence for many of us…we get stressed and we get excited, but more than anything we are pumped to have you and your investment in Kansas City.”

MONOPOLY:
• First hit the shelves in 1935
• It has been played by more than 1 billion people
• It is enjoyed in 47 different languages in 114 countries
• Hasbro ranked No. 1 on the 2017 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine
• Hasbro has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past eight years
• Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro) and Instagram (@Hasbro) MONOPOLY © 1935, 2018 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.

For media enquiries, contact Robb Yagmin robb@pspublicrelations.com 913.908.0028

Robb Yagmin
PSPR
+1 913-908-0028
robb@pspublicrelations.com

You just read:

THE WORLD’S MOST POPULAR BOARD GAME SET TO IMMORTALIZE KANSAS CITY LANDMARKS

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.