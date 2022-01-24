THE WORLD’S MOST POPULAR BOARD GAME SET TO IMMORTALIZE KANSAS CITY LANDMARKS
Residents are encouraged to suggest what they want to fill their board
We want to ensure that the Kansas City MONOPOLY is an accurate portrayal of what locals love about their city, so we would love for everyone to get on board and send us their recommendations...”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Fall of 2022, residents of Kansas City will be able to play the world’s most popular board game in a way that pays tribute to all things Kansas City.
From today until March 18th, fans can voice which locations they would like to see featured on the board via the official Kansas City MONOPOLY email at KansasCity@toptrumps.com.
The edition will see locally themed squares replace Boardwalk and Park Place from the original Atlantic City MONOPOLY board and include a customized ‘Community Chest’ and ‘Chance’ playing cards, making the entire game truly a Kansas City experience. A few squares will also be dedicated to some of the iconic and much-loved Kansas City landmarks.
Top Trumps manufacturers of the official Kansas City version of MONOPOLY under license from Hasbro, say the game will be on shelves starting after Halloween. Katie Hubbard, representative from Top Trumps said: “We want to ensure that the Kansas City MONOPOLY is an accurate portrayal of what locals love about their cities, so we would love for everyone to get on board and send us their recommendations of what they would like to see included. Anything and everything is up for consideration – The Kansas City Chiefs, 18th & Vine, The Scout, The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, we want to know what your favorite place is to go in Kansas City and have to be on the board – so please get involved!”
“This edition will be everything you love about the traditional board, adapted in a way that Kansas Citians will enjoy for generations to come. There will also be opportunities in the coming months for the community and individuals alike to get involved in the creation of this game, so stay tuned for more exciting details,” Hubbard added.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas joined the announcement and said he has always been a fan of the game and bringing Monopoly to the city speaks volumes.
“More than anything, it helps build civic pride…something that we are good at but you can never have enough. Coming off the last several years that we have had, in our city and our country, it’s nice to actually talk about games, talk about recreation and have the opportunity to be linked with this amazing global brand. Mr. Monopoly you are a special presence for many of us…we get stressed and we get excited, but more than anything we are pumped to have you and your investment in Kansas City.”
