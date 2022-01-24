Bridge Inspection on I-81 North and Southbound, Susquehanna County

Dunmore, PA – A bridge inspection will take place on I-81 North and Southbound on Tuesday, January 25 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM in Susquehanna County.

I-81 Right Lane NB Exit 219 to Exit 223 Susquehanna County Lane Restriction Bridge Inspection 1/25 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM I-81 Right Lane SB Exit 223 to Exit 219 Susquehanna County Lane Restriction Bridge Inspection 1/25 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM I-81 Left Lane NB Exit 219 to Exit 223 Susquehanna County Lane Restriction Bridge Inspection 1/25 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

