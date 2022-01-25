Intuizi Featured in StartupCity Magazine’s List of Top 10 Florida Tech Startups 2022
StartupCity Magazine has featured Intuizi as one of the companies in their prominent listing of Top 10 Florida Tech Startups 2022.
— Hanna Wilson, Managing Editor of HR Tech Outlook Magazine
Unlike typical data analytics firms that rent expensive cloud computing services from Amazon, Microsoft, or Google to perform their computations, Intuizi operates its own high-performance computing network specifically tuned to perform geospatial analytics. The Company rents its platform to various companies looking to perform specialized modeling and tasks. In addition, Intuizi has brought anonymized signals from hundreds of millions of mobile devices, connected televisions, and other devices onto the platform to provide visitation, consumer interest, and financial transaction information. These signals, when processed by Intuizi, provide Intuizi’s clients with insights that have been traditionally inaccessible to them. Intuizi allows its clients to bring in their own data as well, so they can see results within a much larger context. Designed to provide organizations with meaningful data-driven insights, Intuizi’s innovative solution helps clients understand their businesses better, improve marketing and advertising efforts, make better decisions, and out-maneuver their competitors.
“We are glad to include Intuizi as one of the Top 10 Florida Tech Startups 2022. We are pleased to recognize Intuizi’s innovative methods of providing processing, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to harness disparate datasets and create meaningful insights and business intelligence,” said Hanna Wilson, Managing Editor of HR Tech Outlook Magazine.
About Intuizi
Intuizi is a high-performance computing platform that provides its clients the ability to find, understand, and act on data at scale. We process anonymized real-time, first-party data from hundreds of millions of mobile, television, and other devices per day. Clients use Intuizi to find customer patterns, determine customer profiles, identify new potential customers, improve marketing and advertising processes, better service their loyalty program members, find new locations, and a lot more. Advertising-related insights can be easily exported to Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TradeDesk, and private data can be imported and remain private. For more info: www.intuizi.com
About StartUpCity Magazine
StartUpCity, through its print and digital magazines, website, and newsletters, aims to provide an entrepreneurial knowledge network where seasoned VCs, Corporate Investors, Angels, and other seasoned stakeholders share their experiences in company building and raising growth capital with startups. Most of our contributors have direct, relevant industry and operations experience in building successful startups. StartupCity magazine is published from San Francisco, CA, with editorial support from our editors located all over the U.S. and in Europe and APAC countries. For more info: www.startupcity.com
