Submit Release
News Search

There were 740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,455 in the last 365 days.

Train derailment closes Highway 15 west of Thompson

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Highway 15 west of Thompson is temporarily closed to traffic due to a train derailment. During this closure, motorists are asked to use an alternate route until further notice.

For more information about road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov

You just read:

Train derailment closes Highway 15 west of Thompson

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.