Train derailment closes Highway 15 west of Thompson

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Highway 15 west of Thompson is temporarily closed to traffic due to a train derailment. During this closure, motorists are asked to use an alternate route until further notice.
For more information about road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.
