Trak Technologies (KAPED) Wins Best of Small Business Award

Trak Technologies KAPED Inc.

KAPED’s quality financial products for small businesses and entrepreneurs received recognition for its innovative approach to seamless fintech solutions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trak Technologies announces parent company KAPED Inc. is among 2021 Best of Small Business Award Winners. The company got prestigious recognition for being one of the most innovative financial technology startups of the year. KAPED specializes in high-end small business credit cards and transaction solutions with value and a unique reward.

Since its establishment, KAPED has worked hard to provide small businesses with financial services that speed up payment and receiving of funds. Within a few months, the company attracted thousands of users who took advantage of their attractive rates to improve their businesses and commercial activities. In addition, small businesses based online and offline found product features that helped solve their problems better than the competition.

Among the innovative products that KAPED introduced in 2021 is Trak Credit. Trak’s proprietary platform can monitor business and personal credit reports with 5 business credit bureaus. The software is built using the latest technology and designed to provide complete solutions for the modern need of data processing and analytics.

Trak offers a diverse selection of industry-leading business credit providers including parent company KAPED. Partnering with financial institutions, lenders, and credit card issuers, Trak helps create exposure for businesses using their platform.

Business owners have access to accurate software data they can use to improve their business in many ways. Business owners who need funding and access to credit are provided with options they can compare and easily apply to get the money they need to grow.

Trak is continuously updating and releasing new products that benefit its client’s financial needs. In addition, Trak is more affordable and offers more options than industry peers, and users can sign up for a risk-free trial version without making an initial payment.

For more information, please visit https://www.trak.credit/.

Winning the Best of Small Business Award has demonstrated KAPED’s impact on the innovation of the financial industry and its commitment to ensuring that high-end small businesses continue to receive exceptional treatment and client services to help them operate their business and plan for growth. KAPED continues to invest in technology and innovation to continue to evolve in providing excellent services to its customers.

About KAPED

KAPED is a fintech company offering innovative financial transactions technology for small businesses. Based in Upland, California, the company remains one of the best and most reliable platforms for offering payment processing cards and other products that ensure fast, smooth, and easy transactions.

About Trak Credit

Trak Credit provides financial management and monitoring software to help users take charge of their personal and business credit. Based in New York, NY, Trak accesses credit reporting from multiple credit providers into one easy-to-use platform.