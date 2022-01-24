Submit Release
Four leading investigative journalists join the 2022 Jury of the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize

Prominent journalists Margo Smit (The Netherlands), Mauricio Weibel (Chile), Yasuomi Sawa (Japan) and Mae Azango (Liberia) have been appointed as members of the international independent jury of the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize. The Jury is composed of six media professionals from around the world, recognized for their leading investigative work and defence for freedom of expression. They are appointed in their individual capacity for a period of three years, renewable once. The jurors will be in charge of reviewing nominations and choosing the 2022 laureate, announced ahead of World Press Freedom Day on 3 May.

Last year’s laureate was Maria Ressa, investigative journalist and media executive from the Philippines. Maria Ressa was also awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. Previous UNESCO/Guillermo Cano Prize laureates include many of the world’s leading investigative journalists from all regions.

The new members will take their seats on the Jury alongside Zainab Salbi (Iraq), journalist and show runner of ‘Through her eyes with Zainab Salbi’, and Alfred Lela (Albania), director of Politiko.al. and host of the political talk show Politiko at Top News Television. Mr Lela will take over as the chair of the Jury this year.

The new jury members replace Marilu Mastrogiovanni (Italy), journalist, founder of Il Tacco d’Italia, Wendy Funes (Honduras), journalist, Hamid Mir (Pakistan), executive editor, Geo TV, and David Dembele (Mali), editor-in-chief, Depeche du Mali, who have recently completed their mandate as Jury members of the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize in which they enthusiastically and proficiently participated for the last 3 years and for which Mastrogiovanni headed as Chair in 2021. UNESCO wishes to thank them for their work.

