Recruiting for Good Launches New Pay It Forward Gig for Kids Dinner with Grandma
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good creates and funds gigs for talented kids to prepare them for life; by teachingpositive life values, and work skills.
Recruiting for Good prepares kids for life thru The Sweetest Gigs!”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to create and fund fulfilling experiences for Talented Kids.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "We love to prepare kids for life thru the sweetest gigs."
Recruiting for Good created new super sweet Pay It Forward Gig; Dinner with Grandma.
How Sweet Gig Dinner with Grandma Works?
Recruiting for Good sponsors dinner for kids and grandmas to enjoy time together (in LA and NJ). Kid is responsible to write a foodie review (that will be published). Once kid, completes the review; they get to Pay Forward The Experience to another kid.
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today!
Since March 2020, Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids. Kids on the gigs experience real life work experiences, learn positive values, and have fun too. Our sweet mission is to prepare kids for life. When kids do a great job on a gig, they get hired again, just like in the real world. When a kid successfully completes 3 gigs; they earn a $25 gift card. Kids use their creative talent to participate in our gigs, and develop content that makes a positive impact. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com
