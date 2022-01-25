Microsoft Renews as National Technology Security Coalition National Underwriter in 2022
Microsoft will participate in NTSC conferences, events, and meetings with CISOs and other cybersecurity policy stakeholders in 2022.
Microsoft is a strategic partner for the NTSC, providing thought leadership and expert advice to our board, focused cybersecurity policies that affect national security, businesses, and consumers.”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Technology Security Coalition (NTSC) is delighted to announce that Microsoft will be a National Underwriter in 2022, the third consecutive year that Microsoft will be supporting the NTSC as a national underwriter.
By supporting the efforts of CISOs to influence policies that improve national cybersecurity standards and awareness, Microsoft will participate in NTSC conferences, events, and meetings with CISOs and other cybersecurity policy stakeholders in 2022.
“In the current world of sophisticated threats, nation-state, and supply chain attacks, when everything is connected, and real human life at stake, Microsoft believes in the comprehensive end-to-end approach to security and is committed to investing in technology innovation, human expertise, and growing our defender community,” said Ben Hendrick, Chief Architect– Security Service Line, Office of the CTO at Microsoft, and NTSC Board Member. “We are excited to continue our partnership with NTSC in 2022 we are looking forward to working hand in hand with CISOs on the NTSC Board of Directors to support national cybersecurity policies that aim to keep our businesses and critical infrastructure secure while strengthening the public-private partnership.”
"Led by a board of mostly Fortune 1000 CISOs, the NTSC represents a sorely needed voice in Washington D.C. that can help the public and private sectors collaborate to address important policy problems that will help everyone strengthen cybersecurity and better protect our nation from dangerous threats.”
“Microsoft is a strategic partner for the NTSC, providing thought leadership and expert advice to our board and advisory council, focused cybersecurity policies that affect national security, businesses, and consumers,” said Patrick Gaul, Executive Director of the NTSC. “During the past year, Microsoft connected us to distinguished experts and thought leaders who spoke at our virtual events as well as our national conference in Washington, D.C. Microsoft’s partnership is a natural fit for the NTSC, a coalition of senior technology security executives including nearly 50 CISOs from Fortune 1000 companies across the nation and the UK. Having Microsoft at our side when we talk to lawmakers in Washington, D.C. adds an additional level of credibility to the coalition, and we are deeply grateful for their continued support.”
“We are honored to have Microsoft as a partner and national underwriter for the NTSC in 2022. As the world hopefully returns to some sort of normalcy this year, we know that Microsoft will be right by our side as we continue to advocate for important national cybersecurity policies and return to in-person events and meetings with lawmakers.”
NTSC National Underwriters work with a prestigious board of CISOs representing leading companies including Aaron’s, Aflac, NCR, Equifax, Synovus, Optum, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, RedSeal, Inc., ICE, TaxSlayer, Republic National Distributing Company, McKesson, USAA, Globe Life, Oceaneering, Southern Company, The Coca Cola Company, TAG, Arizona State University, Western Digital, Scientific Games, Cisco Systems, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Hearst, Voya Financial, Johnson & Johnson, Comcast, Unisys, Graham Holdings, Dollar Tree, Mastercard Corporation, Edward Jones Investments, TransUnion, Discover Financial Services, Huntington Bank, U.S. Bank, Cardinal Health, Eli Lilly and Company, Accenture, Hound Labs, Microsoft, Eonia Consulting, Norfolk Southern Corporation, and The Sage Group.
About the National Technology Security Coalition (NTSC)
The National Technology Security Coalition (NTSC) is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that serves as the preeminent advocacy voice for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) across the nation. Through dialogue, education, and government relations, we unite both public and private sector stakeholders around policies that improve national cybersecurity standards and awareness.
