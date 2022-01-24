Submit Release
School Librarians Invited to Apply for Innovation Grant Through New England School Library Association

The New England School Library Association (NESLA) has announced a new grant established to encourage the development of innovative projects by school librarians in K-12 schools in the New England region. 

Named in honor of the late Carolyn Markuson, a longtime NESLA member and a mentor and inspiration for school librarians throughout the region, the grant will be presented annually by NESLA. 

Grant Details: 

  • Funding is up to $500. 
  • Grant recipients will also receive an initial payment or renewal for one year’s membership in ALA and  AASL. 
  • Applications for the 2022-23 school year are due by April 2, 2022. 
  • The successful grant award will be announced by May 31, 2022. 
  • Projects for the 2022-23 school year begin between September 2022 to March 1, 2023, and are to be completed by April 30, 2023. 

Eligibility: 

  • Membership in NESLA (Applicants may join when applying.) 
  • State school librarianship licensure 
  • Projects in progress and planned projects in need of financial assistance are eligible. 

Further information, including selection criteria, is available on the NESLA website.

