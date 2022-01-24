School Librarians Invited to Apply for Innovation Grant Through New England School Library Association

The New England School Library Association (NESLA) has announced a new grant established to encourage the development of innovative projects by school librarians in K-12 schools in the New England region.

Named in honor of the late Carolyn Markuson, a longtime NESLA member and a mentor and inspiration for school librarians throughout the region, the grant will be presented annually by NESLA.

Grant Details:

Funding is up to $500.

Grant recipients will also receive an initial payment or renewal for one year’s membership in ALA and AASL.

Applications for the 2022-23 school year are due by April 2, 2022.

The successful grant award will be announced by May 31, 2022.

Projects for the 2022-23 school year begin between September 2022 to March 1, 2023, and are to be completed by April 30, 2023.

Eligibility:

Membership in NESLA (Applicants may join when applying.)

State school librarianship licensure

Projects in progress and planned projects in need of financial assistance are eligible.

Further information, including selection criteria, is available on the NESLA website.