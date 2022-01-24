School Librarians Invited to Apply for Innovation Grant Through New England School Library Association

The New England School Library Association (NESLA) has announced a new grant established to encourage the development of innovative projects by school librarians in K-12 schools in the New England region.
Named in honor of the late Carolyn Markuson, a longtime NESLA member and a mentor and inspiration for school librarians throughout the region, the grant will be presented annually by NESLA.
Grant Details:
- Funding is up to $500.
- Grant recipients will also receive an initial payment or renewal for one year’s membership in ALA and AASL.
- Applications for the 2022-23 school year are due by April 2, 2022.
- The successful grant award will be announced by May 31, 2022.
- Projects for the 2022-23 school year begin between September 2022 to March 1, 2023, and are to be completed by April 30, 2023.
Eligibility:
- Membership in NESLA (Applicants may join when applying.)
- State school librarianship licensure
- Projects in progress and planned projects in need of financial assistance are eligible.
Further information, including selection criteria, is available on the NESLA website.