District of Columbia Tax Filing Season to Begin on January 24, 2022

Washington, DC – The District of Columbia Office of Tax and Revenue (OTR) announced today that it will begin to accept and process Tax Year 2021 individual income tax returns on Monday, January 24, 2022. OTR is following the lead of the Internal Revenue Service.

As District taxpayers gather their documents and prepare for the filing season, OTR reminds them of several key changes:

What’s New and Changes:

The standard deduction has increased for Tax Year 2021 as follows: From $12,400 to $12,550 for single filers and married/registered domestic partners filing separately

From $18,650 to $18,800 for head of household filers

From $24,800 to $25,100 for married/registered domestic partners filing jointly and qualifying widow(er) with dependent child(ren) filers

The Homeowner and Renter Property Tax Credit amounts for Tax Year 2021 are: Property tax credit increases from $1,200 to $1,225

Schedule H federal AGI eligibility threshold for under age 70 increases to $56,200

Schedule H federal AGI eligibility threshold for age 70 and older increases to $76,700

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) includes changes to the Earned Income Tax Credit. For taxable years beginning January 1, 2021: Taxpayers whose qualifying children fail to meet certain requirements may now be eligible for the earned income tax credit.

The earned income tax credit is now allowed in the case of separated spouses if certain requirements are met.

Schedule U - Additional Miscellaneous Credit and Contributions

DC Government Employee first-time home buyer credit is expired

DC Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) are now available to entities/taxpayers investing in qualified projects located in the District. See instructions.

The Consumer Financial Protection Board (CFPB) has published its final Prepaid Account Rule, creating detailed consumer protections for prepaid accounts. For Tax Year 2021, if taxpayers elect to receive a refund using the US Bank ReliaCard™ or use a pre-paid card to make payments, they are required to review and acknowledge the Pre-Acquisition Disclosures (Short and Long Forms) prior to selecting the ReliaCard option as method for receiving a refund or using a pre-paid card when making a payment. Learn more here. Tax Returns Processing and Refunds: OTR’s enhanced security measures to safeguard taxpayers’ identities and to combat theft/tax refund fraud may result in longer processing times for some tax returns and associated refunds. The processing window for selected tax returns could be up to eight weeks.

Filing Deadline:

Individual Income tax filing deadline: The filing deadline to submit Tax Year 2021 individual income tax returns or an extension to file and pay tax owed is Monday, April 18, 2022. OTR will be closed on Friday, April 15 in observance of Emancipation Day.