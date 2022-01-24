AB608 in Sen: Read first time and referred to committee on Housing, Commerce and Trade - 2022-01-24

WISCONSIN, January 24 - An Act to renumber 60.61 (2) (b); to renumber and amend 62.23 (7) (b); and to create 60.61 (2) (b) 2., 60.61 (2) (b) 3., 62.23 (7) (b) 3., 66.10015 (1) (es), 66.10015 (7) and 236.11 (2) (am) of the statutes; Relating to: local approvals of workforce housing projects; zoning for certain residential uses; and a requirement that street addresses be assigned at the time of subdivision plat approval. (FE)