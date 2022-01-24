Submit Release
Gov. Wolf Announces Nearly 100 New Jobs Coming to Lancaster County as Cleanroom Manufacturer Opens Second PA Location

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf today announced that AES Clean Technology, a designer, manufacturer, and builder of cleanroom facilities, will invest $14.2 million to open a new manufacturing facility in Manheim Borough, Lancaster County, and create 97 new, full-time jobs. The company is also retaining 95 jobs at its headquarters in Montgomery County.

“I am pleased that AES recognizes Pennsylvania is the best place to support its need for increased production capabilities as demand continues to grow for high performance cleanroom facilities, including those that are responsible for the manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics,” said Gov. Wolf. “This funding will assist nearly 100 new employees in receiving training and help AES continue their growth within the commonwealth.”

AES has purchased a building in Manheim Borough that will serve as a new cleanroom manufacturing facility. As part of the project, the company will make building renovations, purchase machinery and equipment, and train new employees.

“We are proud to expand upon our 35-year presence in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as we continue the mission of helping our pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients save lives through the therapies that they manufacture inside our cleanroom facilities,” said Grant Merrill, CEO of AES Clean Technology.

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $485,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $97,000 workforce development grant to help the company train workers. As part of this project, AES has committed to investing $14.2 million into the project and creating at least 97 new jobs over the next five years.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

“We are excited that AES has chosen Lancaster County, and specifically Manheim Borough, for its expansion project,” said Lisa Riggs, president of Economic Development Company of Lancaster County. “Manufacturing remains one of our top two local industries, and AES brings new products and technologies that will strengthen and help grow the sector.”

AES creates modular cleanroom facilities for pharma and biotech customers engaging in clinical research through commercial manufacturing, addressing unmet medical needs in areas such as immunotherapy, diabetes, cancer, and various other debilitating conditions. AES has been a valued partner in Operation Warp Speed as its cleanroom facilities have supported the manufacturing of COVID vaccines, antibody therapeutics, and diagnostic devices.

For more information about the Governor’s Action Team or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Elizabeth Rementer, Governor’s Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov, 717-783-1116 Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

