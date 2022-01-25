Astronaut Guidebook

AI Exosphere announces the Astronauts Guidebook, a guide to a freelance writing business with Satellite Blogger and public BETA coming soon.

Astronauts Guidebook gives AI power back to the community and opens new avenues for creators, entrepreneurs, and agencies.” — Said Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI Exosphere announces the free Astronauts Guidebook for complete inclusion, a guide to creating a freelance writing business with Satellite Blogger Powered by HailyAI To increase inclusion for AI automation, Satellite Blogger released the Astronauts Guidebook.The Astronauts Guidebook helps users create a business on freelancing sites for content writing using Satellite Bloggers user-monitored generations.In partnership with Social Brim, LLC, AI Exosphere conducted a research experiment on a popular freelance site, and here is how it went in the first few weeks...We sold a total of 10 writing skills without any favors from the freelancing site. We used Satellite Blogger to deliver a book, email campaigns, landing pages, and articles to different users on the platform with pretty successful results. It seems like everyone likes the writing style of HailyAI.What is Satellite Blogger?Satellite Blogger is a satellite service powered by HailyAI that can instantly generate high-quality copy for headlines, blogs, websites, listings, and more.The first of its kind the Satellite Blogger system built with GPT-J from ElthuerAI has already delivered human-verified blogs to front-end users with a high satisfaction rating.Currently, GPT-J is the best-performing publicly available Transformer [language model] for zero-shot performance on various [down-stream] tasks.The Satellite Blogger system works on contextual descriptions given by end-user. Then the system researches over six billion parameters and writes comprehensive SEO articles to help clients spread their message and build keyword relevance. You can see examples on our website."Astronauts Guidebook gives AI power back to the community and opens new avenues for creators, entrepreneurs, and agencies," said Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere.Our goal is to broaden Haily scope and bridge the gap between technical and non-technically savvy business owners, entrepreneurs, and creators while supporting enterprise-level inbound call volume.About AI ExosphereAt AI Exosphere, our focus is on Project Hail (HailyAI), an AI voice business assistant who can take complex digital actions and act in a sales and customer support role.

Here is a sneak peak of what writing skills are available through the Satellite Blogger system. Make sure you get on our early BETA access list for big benefits