Revioly Inc. Announces Its Revolutionary New Free Google Chrome Shopping Extension
The Smart & Reliable Way to Shop - The Browser Just Got Way Smarter
We're thrilled to complete this development cycle; welcoming our affiliates, brands, retailers, and the online shopping public to the Revioly family,”SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revioly Inc. announced today that it has completed the development and testing of its Free Google Chrome Shopping Extension for the desktop browser. This extension will transform the shopping experience for consumers while increasing sales and customer engagement for brands and online retailers. Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i6NVwDDrUFY&t=1s
"We're thrilled to complete this development cycle; welcoming our affiliates, brands, retailers, and the online shopping public to the Revioly family," said Reza Lavasani, Co-founder and CEO of Revioly. "The addition of this extension to our platform solidifies a significant step forward in our commitment to provide powerful shopping services and tools for online consumers, moving them beyond the standard coupon, cash-back proposition and significantly enhancing the shopping experience for millions of smart consumers and merchants." To learn more and join Revioly, visit https://get.revioly.com/ExtensionPR2
About Revioly
Revioly has remained at the forefront of the digital shopping revolution for more than 2 years. By leveraging technology to make online shopping verified, reviews trustworthy, and e-commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the Revioly extension and soon mobile application platform are empowering 300 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://get.revioly.com/ExtensionPR2
About The Google Chrome Extension
Starting with the “Global Pricing” feature released this past January 15, 2022. Shoppers can see right on the product page the global pricing, unbiased information — showing them the lowest prices online for the product they have selected. It shows them these prices on their favorite retailers’ websites like Walmart, Target, Bestbuy, Macy’s, Wayfair, Amazon, Overstock, and many more. Uniquely, what they will not see are coupons, cash-back scams, and it is updated ‘real-time’. Revioly will never tell anyone “where to shop”… but they will show the world the best prices from the entire internet with buy-links so they can go there quickly and always get the best price guaranteed.
Next, the “True Rating” feature will be coming out this February. When shoppers land on a product page of any online retailer, instead of getting manipulated by thousands of fake reviews and ratings, the Revioly True Global Rating displays the actual rating of any product based upon only the authenticated reviews posted for that product, from all the online retailers’ websites, across the entire internet. Shoppers can also choose to read all those so-called Revioly-certified reviews, right on the product page.
Finally, there is the “Review Summary” feature. Revioly summarizes all the review data collected real-time globally, in a short informative, scrollable display along with all the verified valuable photos and videos provided by fellow verified, trusted, real shoppers who actually used this product before they wrote a review.
To download and install this amazing extension go to the Google Chrome Web Store. https://get.revioly.com/ExtensionPR1
Summary
For the first time, online consumers will be able to see the real-time prices across the internet, truly see reviews and ratings that help them make the best-informed decisions for any product. Additionally, when consumers scroll they see all the authentic reviews left by actual “verified” shoppers... collected from all over the internet, right on that product page. Additionally, Revioly’s Free Google Chrome Shopping Extension https://get.revioly.com/ExtensionPR2 shows the attributes and characteristics of that product that each reviewer has identified and spotlighted as being the most valuable to them.
