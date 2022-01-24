Submit Release
News Search

There were 836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,563 in the last 365 days.

Revioly Inc. Announces Its Revolutionary New Free Google Chrome Shopping Extension

Free-Revioly-Google-Chrome-Shopping-Extension

Free Revioly Google Chrome Shopping Extension

Free-Revioly-Lowest-Price-Extension

Free Revioly Lowest Price Extension

Revioly-True-Review-Summary-Extension

Revioly True Review Summary Extension

The Smart & Reliable Way to Shop - The Browser Just Got Way Smarter

We're thrilled to complete this development cycle; welcoming our affiliates, brands, retailers, and the online shopping public to the Revioly family,”
— Reza Lavasani, CEO
SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revioly Inc. announced today that it has completed the development and testing of its Free Google Chrome Shopping Extension for the desktop browser. This extension will transform the shopping experience for consumers while increasing sales and customer engagement for brands and online retailers. Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i6NVwDDrUFY&t=1s

"We're thrilled to complete this development cycle; welcoming our affiliates, brands, retailers, and the online shopping public to the Revioly family," said Reza Lavasani, Co-founder and CEO of Revioly. "The addition of this extension to our platform solidifies a significant step forward in our commitment to provide powerful shopping services and tools for online consumers, moving them beyond the standard coupon, cash-back proposition and significantly enhancing the shopping experience for millions of smart consumers and merchants." To learn more and join Revioly, visit https://get.revioly.com/ExtensionPR2

About Revioly

Revioly has remained at the forefront of the digital shopping revolution for more than 2 years. By leveraging technology to make online shopping verified, reviews trustworthy, and e-commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the Revioly extension and soon mobile application platform are empowering 300 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://get.revioly.com/ExtensionPR2

"We're thrilled to complete this development cycle; welcoming our affiliates, brands, retailers, and the online shopping public to the Revioly family,"
— Reza Lavasani, CEO

About The Google Chrome Extension

Starting with the “Global Pricing” feature released this past January 15, 2022. Shoppers can see right on the product page the global pricing, unbiased information — showing them the lowest prices online for the product they have selected. It shows them these prices on their favorite retailers’ websites like Walmart, Target, Bestbuy, Macy’s, Wayfair, Amazon, Overstock, and many more. Uniquely, what they will not see are coupons, cash-back scams, and it is updated ‘real-time’. Revioly will never tell anyone “where to shop”… but they will show the world the best prices from the entire internet with buy-links so they can go there quickly and always get the best price guaranteed.

Next, the “True Rating” feature will be coming out this February. When shoppers land on a product page of any online retailer, instead of getting manipulated by thousands of fake reviews and ratings, the Revioly True Global Rating displays the actual rating of any product based upon only the authenticated reviews posted for that product, from all the online retailers’ websites, across the entire internet. Shoppers can also choose to read all those so-called Revioly-certified reviews, right on the product page.

Finally, there is the “Review Summary” feature. Revioly summarizes all the review data collected real-time globally, in a short informative, scrollable display along with all the verified valuable photos and videos provided by fellow verified, trusted, real shoppers who actually used this product before they wrote a review.

To download and install this amazing extension go to the Google Chrome Web Store. https://get.revioly.com/ExtensionPR1

Summary

For the first time, online consumers will be able to see the real-time prices across the internet, truly see reviews and ratings that help them make the best-informed decisions for any product. Additionally, when consumers scroll they see all the authentic reviews left by actual “verified” shoppers... collected from all over the internet, right on that product page. Additionally, Revioly’s Free Google Chrome Shopping Extension https://get.revioly.com/ExtensionPR2 shows the attributes and characteristics of that product that each reviewer has identified and spotlighted as being the most valuable to them.

Reza Lavasani
Revioly Inc
+1 888-738-4659
Press@Revioly.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Revioly Free Google Chrome Shopping Extension

You just read:

Revioly Inc. Announces Its Revolutionary New Free Google Chrome Shopping Extension

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.