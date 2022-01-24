Berrien County Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli Endorses Michael Brown for Governor
Says Brown has the integrity to lead this state as the next Governor.
I believe Captain Brown has the experience, work ethic, and, most importantly, the integrity to lead this state as the next Governor.”STEVENSVILLE, MICHIGAN, USA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a long weekend of travel throughout the state, Michael Brown today announced that Berrien County Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli has endorsed him in his campaign for Governor.
— Berrien County Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli
“I have worked as an assistant prosecutor and prosecutor with Captain Brown for many years,” Pierangeli stated. “I have seen his dedication to making the community a better place. I believe Captain Brown has the experience, work ethic, and, most importantly, the integrity to lead this state as the next Governor."
Pierangeli’s endorsement comes on the heels of Sheriff Mark Lillywhite’s support for Brown’s campaign. Lillywhite praised Michael Brown’s leadership ability saying it “is impressive.”
Michael Brown has a distinguished 33-year law enforcement career and is currently a Captain with the Michigan State Police.
“I’m proud to have Steve Pierangeli’s endorsement,” Brown commented. “We have known each other and worked together for many years. He is an instrumental part of keeping criminals off the streets in Berrien County.”
A lifelong Michigan resident, Michael Brown has made public safety a top priority in his campaign for Governor. He has criticized Governor Whitmer for her support of the “defund the police” movement and has pledged to never “cave into the demands of the ‘defund the police’ crowd.”
___
Michael Brown is a Republican candidate for Governor of Michigan. The 33-year law enforcement veteran is currently a captain with the Michigan State Police. He’s a former two-term county commissioner in Berrien County. He can be reached at mike@captainmikeformichigan.com
